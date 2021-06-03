Sofia Vergara Hilariously Answers Ellen DeGeneres' Question About Her 'Favorite Body Part'

Ellen DeGeneres couldn't help but laugh at Sofia Vergara's playful response after being asked what body part she is "proudest" of

Sofia Vergara left Ellen DeGeneres in stitches with her hilarious answer to a playful question.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the America's Got Talent judge, 48, participated in a game of "Burning Questions" with the talk show host. The final question in the game had DeGeneres, 63, ask Vergara, "What body part are you most proud of."

With a big smile, Vergara responded, "I mean, please, Ellen."

DeGeneres then laughed along with the audience. "Oh my God, I love you," said the comedian, as the Modern Family alum then added, "Do I really have to say? I have opened doors!"

Vergara, realizing she didn't press the game-show style buzzer after responding, insisted on redoing the response, and DeGeneres played along. "Let's do it again and then they edit or something!" said Vergara.

"Alright. What is your favorite body part?" DeGeneres asked again.

"Please, Ellen," she replied again, this time bumping the buzzer and prompting more laughs from the host.

Sofía Vergara makes an in-studio appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Speaking of her body, Vergara told Women's Health in 2017 about how workouts are like "torture" for her and she wishes she was more athletic.

"I don't know if I'm strong. I have bad knees and very thin bones; I can barely do a pushup," she said at the time. "I wish I could be a little more athletic, but when you're born with these gigantic boobs … I've had them since I was 13, and then they got bigger when I was pregnant and had the baby."

Sofia Vergara Sofía Vergara | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty

Vergara also explained how she aims to age gracefully by accepting body changes along the way. "Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can't be perfect," Vergara said at the time. "It's not that you hate it, or that you're upset about it, but it is our reality. We're changing. I see it happening to me."