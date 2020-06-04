SNL’s Chris Redd Starts Fundraiser to Help Protesters Get COVID-19 Tests and Treatment

“I’m working on a relief fund for front line protesters who may contract COVID-19 over the next couple of weeks due to body to body contact,” Chris Redd said

Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd has launched a fundraiser to help get coronavirus tests and treatment to those currently protesting police brutality.

The protests, which have taken place in all 50 states and across the world, came in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

Redd’s fundraiser aims to support the protestors while also acknowledging the risk of attending large gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m working on a relief fund for front line protestors who may contract COVID19 over the next couple of weeks due to body to body contact,” the comedian, 35, wrote on Twitter, announcing the fundraiser. “I would hate for my people fighting for justice struggle later because of it. If you would like to help, let’s connect!”

The fundraising page notes that the money raised will assist with COVID-19 testing, treatment and hospital bills, injuries obtained while protesting and bail relief or court expenses for protestors.

As of Thursday, Redd had raised $227,389 towards a goal of $250,000.

“As thousands of people take to the streets to protest racial discrimination and the many Black Lives lost at the hands of injustice, we also have the unfortunate fact that this deadly pandemic is still upon us,” the fundraising page reads.

The description on GoFundMe also acknowledges that Black communities are disproportionately affected by coronavirus.

“The lives at risk of the injustice being fought against are also the most vulnerable to COVID-19,” it says. “Many will not be in position to pay the inevitable cost associated with their brave efforts. This fund is to assist those that contract this disease while protesting and other protest related injuries as many are being attacked while speaking out.”

"We haven't been able to get ahead of COVID-19 thus far," the description concluded, "but this is certainly another step in the right direction!"

