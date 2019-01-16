MTV Show Profiles Women Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Snapchat Filters

Julie Mazziotta
January 16, 2019 11:27 AM

With apps like Snapchat and FaceTune, any facial blemishes or insecurities can disappear with the touch of a button thanks to filters — and some people are so addicted that they’re getting plastic surgery to look that way in real life.

The MTV show True Life/Now is sharing the stories of three women with “Snapchat dysmorphia,” a newly-termed form of body dysmorphia where people are so used to looking at the filtered versions of themselves that they’ve become unhealthily obsessed with altering themselves off-screen.

College student Bianca, 18, wants chin injections to reduce the size of her face.

“I love the Snapchat hearts filter, because it creates a slimmer appearance,” she says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode. “But I wish I didn’t just have it on my phone.”

True Life/Now
MTV

But her mom disagrees, telling Bianca that she looks “fake” and that she’s not going to be “perfect” with plastic surgery.

“It’s just an express way to achieve the look that I want,” she tells her mom.

And Javonda, a 22-year-old makeup artist, says she “never posts photos without using a filter.” But her twin sister is upset that Javonda is so unhappy with how she looks naturally.

“I would literally say I would bleach my skin,” Javonda says.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Admits She Was ‘Insecure About My Lips’ & Reveals Whether She’d Get Plastic Surgery

And 20-year-old Alana is a social media influencer who gets nose and lip filters, even though her friends try to stop her.

“I FaceTune all the time,” she says, later explaining that she opts for injections because she’s “trying to look like my filtered self.”

True Life/Now: Obsessed with Looking Like a Snapchat Filter airs Weds. Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

