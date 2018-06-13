Woman Feels 'Confident' as She Shops for a Wedding Gown After Excess Skin Removal on Skin Tight

Even after losing 220 lbs., Ashley Streigel wasn’t comfortable in her own body due to excess skin. But once she had skin removal surgery, she was able to enjoy life’s special moments — like shopping for her dream wedding dress.

On a special episode of My 600-Lb. Life: Skin Tight, airing Wednesday on TLC, the show circles back with past participants in the months since their body transformation surgeries. Streigel takes a trip to a store to shop for a wedding gown, ten months post-procedure.

“I never would have been excited to go dress shopping before the excess skin removal,” Streigel says.

While she used to struggle to hide her excess skin with corsets and tights — after going from 400 lbs. to 180 lbs. thanks to gastric bypass surgery — the 25-year-old is now looking for a form-fitting wedding dress that will show off her figure.

“I’m so much more confident now that I can wear pretty much anything and be comfortable in it,” she explains.

Streigel continues, “I love seeing myself in a form-fitting dress. I mean, just to be in a wedding dress in general is amazing. I always wanted to get married, but I was never confident in wearing a dress because it would show different parts of my body that I didn’t like.”

Skin Tight

The bride-to-be tries on two strapless gowns to the delight of her friends and family.

“I feel really good looking at my body and not worrying about my arms,” she says. “I like showing them off. I like not having straps.”

And Streigel is loving what she sees in the mirror.

“I never thought I could look like this because I always pictured myself being bigger when I would try on a wedding dress so it’s weird being this small and trying something on and having it fit,” she shares.

Streigel can’t wait for her pals to see her on her wedding day.

She says, “Since having my surgery, I feel beautiful, and I can’t wait to see what my friends say when I come out in this dress.”

Find out how other past participants’ lives have changed since their skin removal surgeries on Skin Tight, Wednesday (at 10 p.m. ET) on TLC.