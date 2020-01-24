Over 1,200 Amazon Shoppers Adore This $40 Yoga Kit That’s ‘Worth More Than It Costs’

Getty

Between a studio loaner mat that squeaks every time you rearrange your body and a glossary of new words from the instructor, your first yoga class can be pretty intimidating. Instead of giving up yoga altogether — after all, it’s a great workout that strengthens and builds muscle while increasing flexibility — try investing in an affordable yoga kit to set yourself up for success ahead of your next session.

While you’ll find plenty of options on Amazon, the Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set is easily the marketplace’s most popular pick. The six-piece set has more than 1,200 perfect five-star reviews from both beginner and experienced yogis declaring it’s “worth so much more than it costs” and “has everything you need” to master the basics.

The star of the set is the ultra thick yoga mat: It’s made with a specially designed memory foam that’s four times thicker than your standard yoga mat. While the additional cushioning feels great during savasana — that’s when you lie on your back — it also makes your entire practice much easier on your joints, including achy knees and fragile wrists. In fact, the difference was so apparent to one reviewer that they almost cried tears of happiness after discovering the mat made it possible to workout without pain “for the first time ever.”

Even though your body has an extra buffer from the ground, you don’t have to worry about losing your stability on the plush 68-inch yoga mat. One side is ribbed to prevent it from shifting side-to-side during your practice, while the other is completely smooth with a no-slip surface that keeps your hands and feet firmly in place. Plus, it easily rolls up to haul around using the included carrying straps.

Buy It! Sivan Health and Fitness Yoga Set 6-Piece, $37.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Along with the plush mat, you’ll get two sturdy foam yoga blocks to use in your practice. By adding them into your flow, it’s possible to either increase or decrease the difficulty of your practice to suit your skill level. You can also incorporate the included six-foot yoga strap to deepen your stretches even further — it’s a great way for beginners to increase their flexibility.

The last pieces to round out the kit are the microfiber yoga towels, including a yoga-mat-sized option and much smaller handheld towel. While they might seem extraneous, Amazon shoppers say they’re “spa quality” and are the perfect plush towel to have by your side during a workout. The thin fabric quickly absorbs excess moisture; the big towel can even lie on top of your mat to ensure it stays slip-free the sweatier you get.

While we could go on and on about this $40 kit, one reviewer summed it up by best declaring the kit the “best bang for your buck.” Now you just have to decide which of the eight colors suit you best — we’re partial to the bright teal.

