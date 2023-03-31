Janelle Brown Shares 'Unfiltered' Pilates Photo to Show There's 'Power in Being Authentic'

The Sister Wives star is working on her core and flexibility as part of her ongoing health journey

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 31, 2023 05:11 PM
Janelle Brown Shares 'Unfiltered' Pilates Photo to Show There's 'Power in Being Authentic'
Photo: Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle Brown is changing up her fitness routine!

The Sister Wives star gave an update on her health journey on Friday by sharing an Instagram photo of her stretching on a pilates reformer.

"Posting this unfiltered photo of me from Pilates today was a scary proposition," she confessed in the post's caption, explaining that she's begun focusing on her core and flexibility after focusing only on her physical strength and stamina.

"I am less than perfect, and let's be honest with each other, social media can be pretty brutal," added Janelle in the caption. "Usually, there is a lot of judgment and, umm… "helpful tips." But there is power in being authentic. In showing the small steps towards crafting your own life - even if progress isn't always obvious or perfect."

The 53-year-old was applauded for her vulnerability, with one of her followers writing in the comment section, "I love your honesty and authenticity. You are inspiring!" Another expressed, "working hard to improve ourselves should always be applauded no matter what stage of the journey we're in. well done 👏"

Janelle has kept her followers up to date with her progress after proclaiming 2023 would be her year after splitting from her longtime husband, Kody Brown. The former pair share children Logan, 28; Madison, 27; Hunter, 25; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21; and Savanah, 18.

"This health journey I've been on has been incredible," she captioned a post in December, which featured a photo of her standing in front of a wall with the word "PIVOTAL" emblazoned on it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CiSuw85Oe9k/ janellebrown117 Verified Life is too short to spend it at war with yourself. If you feel like junk, it’s because you are CHEMICALLY off balance. What I drink heals my gut 👉🏼 which produces serotonin 👉🏼 which makes me happy 👉🏼 which boosts my confidence. Every week that goes by, I feel better. Every month that goes by, I physically see changes. I'm so glad I took that leap of faith and poured back into me! For more information message me or follow my health page @life_with_health_and_happiness 17w
Janelle Brown/Instagram

She continued, "It's all about slow and steady that wins the race💪🏼. 2023 is my year!" and added alongside additional photos and videos in the post, "I'm coming for you 2023!"

Janelle gave her first update from the gym by showcasing her squat routine in January when she shared a video of herself hefting an impressive weight plate stack.

"I workout not just to help me change my body but to be strong in mind and spirit as well," she explained in the video's caption. "I have proven to myself over and over again that when you know how much you can push yourself, there aren't a lot of limits. If you are brave enough."

She added: "I had no idea when I first started taking a little time for myself several years ago the EMPOWERMENT that would come from being stronger."

