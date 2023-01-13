'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Had a Breast Reduction After Suffering Back Pain

Gwendlyn Brown is getting real about her experience with getting a breast reduction.

On her Instagram Stories Thursday, Brown, the daughter of Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown, wrote a pointed message: "I have small boobs and it's cute, ok?"

She shared a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed that was snapped after she underwent a breast reduction.

In a follow-up message, she revealed that she had the operation in July and said, "I went from a size G breast to like C or something (i haven't measured yet)."

She shared that even after the reduction, "the funny part is i wanted them to be even smaller."

Gwendlyn's surgery was performed by Dr. Boettcher, the reality star added, reassuring fans that "everything went well" despite being "sore and near-immobile for only a few days."

Sharing a disappointing aspect of her experience, she said that her insurance did not cover the operation, "which pissed my mom off bc they said they would ... and insurance was insanely expensive and the breast reduction was medically necessary for a few reasons including back pain and posture deterioration."

She confessed that she was unable to pay for the surgery after already having a hard time covering rent and tuition, so her mother covered the operation.

"i'm always grateful that my mom paid for it. the surgery cost ~$8,000 if i remember correctly and i owe her forever ... "

Gwendlyn's health news comes just weeks after she experienced another life-changing moment: getting engaged.

In December, she accepted a proposal from her girlfriend Beatriz Queiroz and shared the sweet moment on Instagram.

"i'm engaged!! 💍💚 " she captioned a photo carousel. The first two photos show Gwendlyn and Beatriz sitting side by side, while the third and fourth were taken by a sneaky photographer — who captured the romantic proposal through some brush.

In her Instagram Stories at the time, Gwendlyn also shared a sneak peek at her engagement ring — which appears to have an emerald-type stone in an emerald cut surrounded by six smaller white stones.

Gwendlyn is one of Kody and Christine's six children — including Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. Both Aspyn and Mykelti are already married.