SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Being 'Seriously Injured' by Car While on a Scooter

SiriusXM host Nicole Ryan, who is part of The Morning Mashup alongside Stanley T and Ryan Sampson, has been hospitalized after getting hit by a car while on her scooter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a now deleted post from The Morning Mashup's Instagram, the team recounted what happened to Nicole earlier in the week, saying that she was "seriously injured" by the accident.

"We've rewritten this a hundred times but there's no easy way to say it," the caption of the post read, according to ET. "She's in the hospital nursing broken bones and a bruised ego, and will need time to heal before she returns to the Morning Mashup."

The caption continued, "In the meantime, Ryan [Sampson] and Stan will be back live on Monday to hold down the fort until Nicole can come back. Make sure to reach out to Nicole on her social media, we know she'd love to hear from everybody as she recovers."

Nicole's manager also posted an update to Nicole's Instagram Stories on Friday thanking fans for their well-wishes, stating that the host is "going to make a full recovery," and that everyone is "uber focused" on seeing her back to health.

Nicole Ryan/Instagram

"Let this be another reminder of how precious our lives are and those around us and how important it is to take care of the real ones who are [there] front and center through thick and thin," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan made a name for herself on the radio appearing on various shows to talk about her own "female perspective," according to her website bio. Eventually she was invited to make her first TV show appearance on the round-table panel of Chelsea Lately, which spun several other appearances on Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show, and Tamron Hall Show.

She also launched a digital series called On-Air Mom in 2018, and created two new podcasts After Mash, an extension of The Morning Mash Up; and Have Kids, They Said, a parenting podcast with her former Morning Mash Up co-worker Rich Davis.