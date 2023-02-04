SiriusXM Host Nicole Ryan Hospitalized After Being 'Seriously Injured' by Car While on a Scooter

The Morning Mashup host is "in the hospital nursing broken bones" according to her team, but is expected to make a full recovery

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on February 4, 2023 06:21 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Nicole Ryan attends 20th Anniversary Little Kids Rock Benefit at Terminal 5 on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty for Little Kids Rock

SiriusXM host Nicole Ryan, who is part of The Morning Mashup alongside Stanley T and Ryan Sampson, has been hospitalized after getting hit by a car while on her scooter, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a now deleted post from The Morning Mashup's Instagram, the team recounted what happened to Nicole earlier in the week, saying that she was "seriously injured" by the accident.

"We've rewritten this a hundred times but there's no easy way to say it," the caption of the post read, according to ET. "She's in the hospital nursing broken bones and a bruised ego, and will need time to heal before she returns to the Morning Mashup."

The caption continued, "In the meantime, Ryan [Sampson] and Stan will be back live on Monday to hold down the fort until Nicole can come back. Make sure to reach out to Nicole on her social media, we know she'd love to hear from everybody as she recovers."

Nicole's manager also posted an update to Nicole's Instagram Stories on Friday thanking fans for their well-wishes, stating that the host is "going to make a full recovery," and that everyone is "uber focused" on seeing her back to health.

https://www.instagram.com/mashupnicole/. Nicole Ryan/Instagram
Nicole Ryan/Instagram

"Let this be another reminder of how precious our lives are and those around us and how important it is to take care of the real ones who are [there] front and center through thick and thin," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan made a name for herself on the radio appearing on various shows to talk about her own "female perspective," according to her website bio. Eventually she was invited to make her first TV show appearance on the round-table panel of Chelsea Lately, which spun several other appearances on Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show, and Tamron Hall Show.

She also launched a digital series called On-Air Mom in 2018, and created two new podcasts After Mash, an extension of The Morning Mash Up; and Have Kids, They Said, a parenting podcast with her former Morning Mash Up co-worker Rich Davis.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/prideofgypsies/?hl=en. Jason Momoa/Instagram
Jason Momoa Asks Fans to Send 'All the Mana' to Leukemia-Stricken Friend Sick with Pneumonia
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'
jane fonda
Jane Fonda 'Assumed' She 'Wouldn't Live Past 30' During Her Battle with Bulimia: 'It Takes Over Your Life'
Jenna Patel was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 20
21-Year-Old Woman Died of Rare Bone Cancer After Being Told a Lump Was 'Nothing to Worry About'
Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner Says 'Twilight' Saga Caused His Body Image Issues
Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School
130 Las Vegas Elementary School Students 'Projectile Vomiting' After Mysterious Illness Outbreak
Pink's Husband Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter installed in his Chest: 'Still Getting After It’
Carey Hart Lifts Weights After Having Catheter Installed in His Chest: 'Still Getting After It'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Opens Up About 'Painful' Abdominoplasty After Life-Saving Hernia Surgery
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoLqB03O3FO/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D hed: Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Kick Start Her Menopause
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Starts Ovary Suppression Shots to Start Menopause: 'So Many Feelings'
Yasmin Vossoughian opens up about health scare
MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Says Doctor Dismissed Her Chest Pains as Reflux Then Her 'Nightmare' Began
man preparing Semaglutide Ozempic injection control blood sugar levels
What's Really Causing the Ozempic Shortage? An Expert Weighs In
Jessica Sanders woman with cancer misdiagnosed by doctors
College Student Diagnosed with Cancer After Doctors Dismissed Her: 'People Need to Speak Up for Themselves'
6-genetic-testing-breast-cancer-know
Women Should Consider Removing Fallopian Tubes to Prevent Ovarian Cancer, Experts Say
Conjoined Twins Rollout
How Can Identical Twins — Including the Conjoined Ndiaye Sisters — Be So Different? What the Science Says
Kyle Richards The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection
Kyle Richards Says Ozempic Rumors Are 'Frustrating': 'I Work Really Hard and It Bothers Me'
Peloton Instructor Leanne Hainsby
Leanne Hainsby Returns to Peloton After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Felt the Love Today'