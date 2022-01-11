Singer Mary Lambert Shares a 'Triggering Experience' Getting an MRI as a 'Fat Patient'

Lambert, who needed an MRI for a skiing injury, said that the radiology center didn't have hospital clothing in her size and the scanning equipment was too small to fit around her leg

Mary Lambert was already in pain when she went to her local radiology office to get an MRI of a knee injury, and the experience only left her further disappointed.

The 32-year-old singer had hurt her knee in a skiing accident on Dec. 26, and went to Rayus Radiology in Massachusetts to get an emergency MRI, she shared on Twitter last week. Once there, she "was shocked at how unprepared they were for a fat patient," Lambert wrote.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I changed into their biggest scrubs (a 2X), and had half of my butt exposed, only to have the MRI coil not fit around my knee," she said, adding that she "was asked my weight three separate times."

In an interview with Today, Lambert said that she asked for a larger pair of pants, but the technician said they didn't have any. And the same was true for the coil, which is placed around the injured spot to take the MRI images.

"They kept telling me, 'We have a bigger coil. It just doesn't work now,' " Lambert said. "And I was like, please stop saying that, it's not helpful."

They made a few attempts to "squeeze my injured knee in a couple of different ways but it was really painful," the "She Keeps Me Warm" singer said, and she had to give up and leave the facility without getting the images done.

PEOPLE has reached out to Rayus for comment. In a statement to Today, the company said that they "make great effort to ensure that all patients are treated courteously and receive the highest standard of patient care at all our locations. Unfortunately, we recently received feedback from a patient who did not have an experience reflective of Rayus or what our patients should expect when coming to us for medical care."

After Lambert tweeted about her experience, Rayus contacted her and apologized, she said, and is now working with her to discuss how they can ensure that her experience is "not repeated in the future." Lambert has also returned to the same facility and successfully underwent the MRI.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman, 27, Body-Shamed by Doctor Who Dismissed Her Pain, Later Diagnosed with Stage 3 Cancer

The experience, though, highlighted "how fat people are treated in medical settings," she told Today.