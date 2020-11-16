"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," his family said in a statement

Sinbad Is 'Beginning His Road to Recovery' After Recent Stroke, Says Family

Sinbad is recovering after recently suffering a stroke.

"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," his family said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon,” they added of the 64-year-old stand-up comedian and actor.

Continuing, they wrote, "Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.”

Shortly after his family shared the news, the band Earth, Wind and Fire took to social media to wish the comedian well.

“Our Prayers and Love, positive thoughts and Light.... we send all to our Brother Sinbad, and family and trust he will make a full recovery,” they wrote on Twitter.

Sinbad, who has not posted on social media since last month, performed a series of comedy shows throughout September and October.

Born David Adkins, the star rose to fame in the 1990s. In addition to having a number of his own HBO specials, Sinbad also starred in his own series, The Sinbad Show and also played Coach Walter Oakes in A Different World.