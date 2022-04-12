The America’s Got Talent judge said that the fillers left his 8-year-old son "in hysterics," which led Cowell to ditch them completely

Simon Cowell Says He 'Might Have Gone a Bit Too Far' with Facial Fillers: 'Didn't Recognize It as Me'

Simon Cowell is done with facial fillers after realizing that he "might have gone a bit too far" with the injectables.

The America's Got Talent judge and executive producer, 62, said that he did so many fillers and Botox injections that he no longer recognized himself.

"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far," Cowell told The Sun. "I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day and didn't recognize it as me."

The former American Idol judge decided that he looked "like something out of a horror film," and it was starting to scare his 8-year-old son Eric.

"Eric was in hysterics," Cowell said, and that led him to quit the injectables.

"Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero."

Cowell said that rather than relying on cosmetic treatments, he focuses on making better food and drink choices.

"For me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water," he said.

Cowell also talked to the outlet about his multiple e-bike accidents — he broke his back in an Aug. 2020 fall, which required surgery, and two months ago fell again and broke his arm — and the difficult recoveries.

"I considered therapy for the first time when I broke my back because I was very, very, very, low," he said. "I felt very depressed because I didn't know how to explain it to Eric [that] I couldn't do all the things I wanted to with him. I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to walk again, to ever play football with him."

Cowell said that he "was on a lot of painkillers" but made a point to stop using them early to avoid going "down that road."

Now, "I'm still wearing a back brace which I have to wear when I go out on my bike, and there are pretty big screws in my back, and that's for life," he said. "But I'm here, I'm alive. And I'm grateful."

And Cowell told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021 that after going through intense physical therapy for his back, he feels better than ever.