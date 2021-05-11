Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman Lost 50 Lbs. During the Pandemic by Going Vegan and Ditching Alcohol

The reality star decided to make a change after struggling to keep up on a ski vacation — “I was like, ‘I need to get healthy’ ”

Siesta Key's Chloe Trautman made a fully body transformation over the last year, losing 50 lbs. and changing how she feels inside and out.

The reality star, 25, knew she needed to make a change after she couldn't keep up on a ski vacation last year, but splitting from her ex-boyfriend solidified her decision.

"There was kind of a moment — literally on a mountain in Aspen — where I was struggling skiing and tumbling down it and that was a moment where my physical transformation started," Trautman told E! News. "I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, 'I need to get healthy.' And then my ex and I broke up in June of last year and that was really when the bigger shift started happening."

Trautman decided to go vegan and give up alcohol, along with increasing her workouts.

"I've been sober curious for about a year now and you'll see that journey on the show, but I think the biggest thing is just being as active as possible," she said. "Working out, doing yoga, going for walks, going for bike rides and not eating processed foods."

Trautman first shared a glimpse of her weight loss success in an Instagram post from March 10, with side-by-side photos showing the change in her face.

"One year later..." she captioned the post. "When you silence the negative thoughts and listen to what your true heart is telling you; absolutely nothing can hold you back. I am so proud of how far I've come physically but I am even more proud of how far I've come emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. This has truly been a year of transformation."

She also shared another side-by-side image of herself in season three compared to the upcoming fourth season, adding that she's "so proud of my journey."

"Yes the external growth is amazing but I'm even more proud of my internal growth and I can't wait for you all to see the new Chloe, or as I like to call her the REAL CHLOE," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Trautman's followers applauded her for making a positive change in her life, which she appreciated.