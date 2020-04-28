Illusionist Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Fame Has Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Image zoom Roy Horn Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Roy Horn, one half of the entertainment duo Siegfried & Roy, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Horn, 75, is on the road to recovery, according to his publicist.

"We can confirm that Roy Horn has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and is currently responding well to treatment," his publicist told ABC News in a statement Tuesday.

"Most importantly, Siegfried & Roy send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic," the statement to ABC News continued. "We will have no further comment on Roy’s recovery at this time and ask everyone to respect his right to privacy."

Horn and his partner Siegfried Fischbacher are perhaps best known for their Las Vegas show at the Mirage Resort and Casino that ran from 1990 until 2003, when Horn was attacked on stage by one of the white tigers used in the duo's act.

Image zoom Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Horn survived the mauling, but it left him partially paralyzed after the entertainer suffered a significant amount of blood loss and a stroke.

The illusionist has maintained that the attack from 600-pound Montecore wasn't the tiger's fault — saying that the animal saw him stumble and wanted to help him.

"He instinctively saw that I needed help, and he helped me," Horn previously told PEOPLE.

In 2013, Horn opened up to Las Vegas Weekly 10 years after the incident.

Image zoom Roy Horn Kcr/Shutterstock

Looking back on that fateful night in October 2003, Horn told the outlet, "I had high blood pressure at that time, and because of the energy level of the show, I got excited and passed out onstage and fell, unfortunately."

"Montecore looked at me with his big blue eyes and was confused, and so he picked me up by the neck," Horn said. "He brought me to the side so he could attend to me."

"But we need to rectify — he never attacked me. If a tiger attacks you, you are finished," he added to the outlet.

In 2009, Horn took the stage one last time for a "final bow" with Fischbacher — and Montecore, the very tiger that left him a "little bit handicapped," as he previously told Las Vegas Weekly.

