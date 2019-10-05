Sia Reveals She Is Suffering from a Neurological Disease and Chronic Pain

Sia is opening up about her health, revealing that she suffers not only from chronic pain, but a neurological disease as well.

The pop star shared the news with her followers on Twitter on Friday, saying that she wants others who suffer similarly to know that they do not suffer alone.

“Hey, I’m suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going,” the Grammy nominee, 43, wrote in her Twitter post.

Ehlers Danlos Syndrome, commonly known as EDS, is a group of genetic disorders “generally characterized by joint hypermobility (joints that stretch further than normal), skin hyperextensibility (skin that can be stretched further than normal), and tissue fragility,” according to the Ehlers Danlos Society’s website.

Sia added in her tweet: “Life is f—— hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you’re not alone.”

In addition to revealing her neurological condition, Sia has previously opened about her struggle with addiction in the past. In 2018, she sent out a celebratory tweet when she reached eight years of sobriety, offering words of hope: “Eight years sober today. I love you, keep going. You can do it.”

In a cover story for Billboard in 2013, Sia said that she previously “got seriously addicted to Vicodin and Oxycodone, and I was always a drinker but I didn’t know I was an alcoholic. I was really unhappy being an artist and I was getting sicker and sicker.”

The star also revealed in that interview that she was eventually diagnosed and treated for hyperthyroid disease, and that she was eventually able to become sober.

Sia’s Twitter feed is often full of encouraging words for her fans. “I love you, keep going!” she posted in mid-September, and, a few days before that, “You’re only human. Forgive yourself!”