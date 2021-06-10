Shirtless Adam Levine Crushes Outdoor Workout in Video from Trainer Austin Pohlen: 'Damn Proud'

Fitness trainer Austin Pohlen said on Instagram Wednesday that he has been working on core and consistency with Adam Levine

Adam Levine is making progress on his fitness journey.

The Maroon 5 frontman's fitness trainer, Austin Pohlen, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday giving fans a peek at Levine's workout routine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm damn proud of @adamlevine and the work he's put in. We've been dialing in a lot of core work and consistently going heavier in weights each week," Pohlen shared in the caption, before going into detail on each part of the routine.

In the video, Levine - who showed off his tattoos in white and black star-patterned shorts and no shirt - completed split squat presses, split stance rotational slams with a medicine ball, supine chest throws with a medicine ball, cable lifts and deadbugs.

Pohlen's update on Levine's workout routine is the latest update on the musician's fitness journey. In March, the fitness trainer said on Instagram, "Proud of as hell of @adamlevine he's been working his ass off for months now and he just keeps getting stronger while also having nutrition dialed in 💪🏽 consistency > perfection."

Last month, Levine was joined by his wife, Behati Prinsloo, for a "couples workout." Pohlen shared a sweet video of the pair laughing together as they made their way through the exercise program.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Levine, 42, and Prinsloo, 33, share daughters Gio Grace, 3, and Dusty Rose, 4.