My Boyfriend Got Me a $50 Shiatsu Massager So I'd Stop Annoying Him for Back Rubs — and I've Never Used a Gift More

I’m not sure if I’ve been spoiled my whole life, but I’ve always had someone to pester for a back massage. When I was younger, my mom was my prime masseuse, then at sleepaway camp, massage chains and chills (crack an egg on your head, anyone?) were some of my friends’ favorite activities. So, maybe I’ve come to expect back massages at a bit too high of a frequency… at least, that’s what my boyfriend claims. (“Tell them how many massages you give me! None!”)

Apparently my daily pleas and empty promises of “I’ll give you one back” wore thin, so he had to find a solution. Rather than continuing to reject my bargaining tactics, he ordered a Shiatsu back and neck massager, which I ungratefully told him was a gift more for him than for me.

Well, joke was on bratty me once I had to sheepishly admit how great this back massager really is.

Buy It! Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $49.99, amazon.com

First things first, the convenience factor cannot be beat. You can use this handheld back massager anywhere close to an outlet rather than schlepping out to a spa and shelling out big bucks. Having this device in my life has directly led to me getting more massages, which is a net gain according to my Econ 101 training. The massager features eight nodes (the balls under the mesh material against your back) that rotate and knead muscles intensely to alleviate pain, aches, tension, and, subsequently, stress. The nodes rotate back and forth between two directions on three different speed settings, and there’s a button to turn on heat for added muscle relief.

While draping the device over my shoulders and pulling down through the hand straps took some awkward limb maneuvering at first, I’ve now found many optimal positions, and I use the miracle machine to target sore muscles on my entire body — especially spots professional massages can’t get as deep into, like my butt. (You can’t tell me your butt doesn’t need this kind of massage; it’s the biggest muscle in our bodies!)

If you anticipate wanting to use a back massager more places than in your home, you can also opt for a wireless version, like this one listed as an “Amazon’s Choice” for $49.99 (orig. $59.99). For an even more customizable deep-tissue massage experience, HoMedics Quad-Action Shiatsu Kneading Neck and Shoulder Massager has the same great features as mine in addition to control button to switch the directions of the nodes yourself.

Buy It! HoMedics Quad Action Neck and Shoulder Massager with Heat, $69.95 (orig. $99.99), amazon.com

Now that I can’t complain about the lack of back massages in my life, what should I work on tricking my boyfriend into getting me next? Ooh, maybe this portable speaker so I can play some relaxing spa tunes everywhere I take my back massager, too.