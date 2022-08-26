Shia LaBeouf Reveals He's 627 Days Sober and Calls the Past Year 'My Great Humbling'

In a published letter to Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf touched on his sobriety, after a past that has included multiple arrests and rehab stints

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 26, 2022 02:44 PM
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf has revealed he has been sober for more than a year and a half.

The actor, 36, touched on his personal "journey" in a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday.

"I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting)," he told Wilde, 38, while refuting her claims that she had fired him from the film. "I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life."

LaBeouf has been open about his history in rehab and has been arrested multiple times in relation to alcohol, including in October 2015 for public intoxication.

A week after he was arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway show for acting disorderly and being verbally abusive, LaBeouf sought treatment for alcohol addiction, and plead guilty to the charges that September.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Shia LaBeouf. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: "There Was a Lot of Pain": 23 Stars on Their Experiences with Addiction

While in rehab, he attended therapy sessions and was told that writing was a great way to get through his childhood trauma. He ended up writing the script for Honey Boy, based on his childhood and his turbulent relationship with his father.

Aside from his arrests and struggles with addiction, LaBeouf is also currently embroiled in a court battle with ex FKA Twigs, who filed a lawsuit against him in December 2020. The singer, 34, accused the actor of "relentless abuse" in court documents.

LaBeouf, who split from his talent agency and took a hiatus from acting after entering inpatient treatment last year, denied "each and every allegation" brought against him by Twigs in a response to her suit filed in February. A court date has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, Rolling Stone reported in May.

RELATED VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf's Rep Confirms Alcohol Addiction Treatment

He was also arrested in 2017, and charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, although the former charge was later dropped.

In October of that year, the actor pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. After footage of the incident was released online showing the actor's foul-mouthed tantrum and racist slurs while resisting arrest, LaBeouf apologized for his behavior, calling the incident "a new low," and added that he was "actively taking steps toward securing" sobriety.

Although he knew it would be hard to redeem himself in the public eye, the actor was trying to "learn from my mistakes," he told Esquire for the magazine's April 2018 issue.

"I've got to look at my failures in the face for a while. I need to take ownership of my s--- and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I'm trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes," the actor explained, adding, "The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
FKA Twigs, Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
Olivia Wilde, Shia LaBeouf
Olivia Wilde Says She Fired Shia LaBeouf from 'Don't Worry Darling' to 'Protect' from 'Combative Energy'
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf Reveals He and Wife Mia Goth Are Parents to a Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
shia labeouf
Shia LaBeouf on His New Relationship with Catholicism: 'God Was Using My Ego to Draw Me to Him'
Robert Downey Jr. and Armie Hammer
Robert Downey Jr. Paid for Armie Hammer's 2021 Florida Rehab Stay: Report
Macklemore
Macklemore Says He's 694 Days Clean After Relapse in Summer 2020
Jamie Campbell Bower arrives at the Universal Pictures' "The Black Phone" Los Angeles Premiere
'Stranger Things' Star Jamie Campbell Bower Says He's 'Grateful' to Be 7 ½ Years Sober
David Koechner
David Koechner Arrested for Suspected Drunk Driving for Second Time in 5 Months
Steven Tyler arrives at Steven Tyler's Third Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment: What the Aerosmith Frontman Has Said About Addiction and Sobriety
Steven Tyler attends Steven Tyler's 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Viewing Party benefitting Janie's Fund presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Steven Tyler Enters Treatment Program to Focus on 'Health and Recovery' amid Relapse
Hope Solo
Hope Solo Announces She Is Voluntarily Entering In-Patient Alcohol Rehab After Her March Arrest
Margaret Qualley, FKA Twigs and Shia LeBouf
Margaret Qualley on FKA Twigs' Allegations Against Ex Shia LaBeouf: 'I Believe Her'
Shia LaBeouf - Timothée Chalamet
Shia LaBeouf Nearly Starred in Call Me By Your Name with Timothée Chalamet
luann de lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Is 'Taking Steps to Make Sure' to Maintain Her Sobriety After 'Tipsy' Bar Incident
Luann de Lesseps
Luann de Lesseps Apologizes After New York City Bar Incident: 'My Struggles with Alcohol Are Real'
Keith Urban
Keith Urban Opens Up About Past Drug and Alcohol Addiction: 'I Feel Lucky It Hasn't Defined My Creativity'