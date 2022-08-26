Shia LaBeouf Reveals He's 627 Days Sober and Calls the Past Year 'My Great Humbling'

Shia LaBeouf has revealed he has been sober for more than a year and a half.

The actor, 36, touched on his personal "journey" in a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday.

"I have embarked on a journey that feels redemptive & righteous (dirty word but fitting)," he told Wilde, 38, while refuting her claims that she had fired him from the film. "I write to you now with 627 days of sobriety and a moral compass that never existed before my great humbling that was the last year and a quarter of my life."

LaBeouf has been open about his history in rehab and has been arrested multiple times in relation to alcohol, including in October 2015 for public intoxication.

A week after he was arrested in June 2014 at a Broadway show for acting disorderly and being verbally abusive, LaBeouf sought treatment for alcohol addiction, and plead guilty to the charges that September.

While in rehab, he attended therapy sessions and was told that writing was a great way to get through his childhood trauma. He ended up writing the script for Honey Boy, based on his childhood and his turbulent relationship with his father.

Aside from his arrests and struggles with addiction, LaBeouf is also currently embroiled in a court battle with ex FKA Twigs, who filed a lawsuit against him in December 2020. The singer, 34, accused the actor of "relentless abuse" in court documents.

LaBeouf, who split from his talent agency and took a hiatus from acting after entering inpatient treatment last year, denied "each and every allegation" brought against him by Twigs in a response to her suit filed in February. A court date has been scheduled for April 17, 2023, Rolling Stone reported in May.

He was also arrested in 2017, and charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct, although the former charge was later dropped.

In October of that year, the actor pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction. After footage of the incident was released online showing the actor's foul-mouthed tantrum and racist slurs while resisting arrest, LaBeouf apologized for his behavior, calling the incident "a new low," and added that he was "actively taking steps toward securing" sobriety.

Although he knew it would be hard to redeem himself in the public eye, the actor was trying to "learn from my mistakes," he told Esquire for the magazine's April 2018 issue.

"I've got to look at my failures in the face for a while. I need to take ownership of my s--- and clean up my side of the street a bit before I can go out there and work again, so I'm trying to stay creative and learn from my mistakes," the actor explained, adding, "The truth is, in my desperation, I lost the plot."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.