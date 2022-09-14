Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

01 of 05 New Season, New Outlook Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Cliff Lipson/CBS Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite. "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal, normal, normal, work on this," says Underwood, who before was pre-diabetic and suffering from high blood pressure. "And then I'll call my doctors: 'What do I need to work on?' "

02 of 05 Berry Nice Courtesy The Talk By reducing her food intake and increasing her exercise, Underwood has dropped four dress sizes and says she'd like to lose another 25 lbs. She takes Metamucil daily to help clean out her gut, is drinking more water and going hard on fiber. "I'm eating fruit and vegetables that I never thought: green, leafy. I'm getting into eating blueberries and eating strawberries," she shares.

03 of 05 A Reason for Change Courtesy The Talk Underwood remembers getting bad news from her doctor when her weight was hovering between 230 lbs. and 250 lbs. "My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear, especially with women," she says. "I really wanted to get ahead of it."

04 of 05 Moving On Courtesy The Talk Underwood (here with cohosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots) admits finding time to exercise is tough with her busy schedule. "Unfortunately, I'm in a career where you drive to work, you sit down and get your hair and makeup on," she says. "Sometimes I just get up and walk around, or I try to talk on the phone and walk around, or I'll do something while sitting in bed — I may do a little exercise, little stretching and things. I love the stationary bike because then I can listen to my music and be on the bike."