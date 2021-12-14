Sherri Shepherd Shares Health Update After Appendicitis Surgery: 'My Stomach Is Swollen'

Sherri Shepherd missed her opening day guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show after she had to undergo emergency surgery to remove her appendix

Sherri Shepherd is on the mend after an emergency appendectomy forced her to cancel her guest-hosting gig on The Wendy Williams Show.

On Monday, Shepherd, 54, gave her fans a health update on Instagram, sharing a look at the outfit she would have worn for "opening day" of her hosting duties — which were set to begin on Monday and end on Friday.

"With some alterations this would've been my opening day dress (@tagsboutique) for @wendyshow but my stomach is swollen from the surgeons removing my appendix," Shepherd wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in a figure-hugging dress.

"I tried it on and swore I heard the dress scream 'Bisssshhhh what do you think you're doing!' " Shepherd joked. "@4kwame my stylist is frantically shopping for loose & flowing dresses right now! Saints… pray for me! Can't wait for see you!"

Bill Bellamy stops by as Sherri Shepherd guest hosts The Wendy Williams Show Credit: Jason DeCrow/The Wendy Williams Show

Shortly after Shepherd's update, the official Instagram account of The Wendy Williams Show shared a clip of Shepherd moments before she walked on stage to host Tuesday's episode.

"Show your love for @SherriShepherd!!!" read the caption of the post. In the video, the audience can be heard cheering as Shepherd danced during her introduction. "Thank you! I'm so excited to be here," Shepherd said.

Shepherd had her appendix removed Sunday night, and the talk show tapped Michael Rapaport to replace Shepherd as host on Monday. While on air, Rapaport addressed Shepherd's absence, assuring fans that the actress "is fine."

"Sherri was supposed to host today, unfortunately, she had appendicitis," Rapaport, 51, told the audience.

He added, "She's fine, she is fine, she had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is resting. Get well soon Sherri, everybody loves you!"

A rep for Shepherd confirmed she would be missing the show in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday," they stated. "The procedure was successful and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting."

They added, "She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy."