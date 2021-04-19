Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Lost 20 Lbs.: ‘I Love the Way I Feel’

The talk show personality has been on a health journey since March 2018

Sherri Shepherd is achieving her weight loss goals!

The Emmy winner, 53, revealed Saturday that she's lost 20 lbs. after setting a goal to lose 15 lbs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shepherd celebrated the latest mark on her health journey by posting a video of herself in a fitted blue shirt and high-waisted jeans. In the video, the talk show host danced to Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk."

"my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!" she captioned the clip. "It's been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy."

Sherri Shepherd Credit: Sherri Shepherd/instagram

RELATED: Sherri Shepherd Looks Back on What She Learned from The View

Shepherd added, "I've shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel."

"Clear headed... more clarity, focused & walking in my purpose!" she said of her mental state.

In the comments section, one fan asked, "So are you lower than 151 now??"

"Yessss👏🏾," Shepherd responded.

The Dish Nation host posted another photo of herself smiling later that day.

"today I am choosing a smile filled with a bunch of silly & a dose of thankfulness," she captioned her joyful photo.

Sherri Shepherd Credit: Sherri Shepherd/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shepherd, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes back in 2007, has been working to improve her health since March 2018 when she went on a sugar-free keto diet.

A year after she began the diet, the former View host saw an improvement in her diabetes.

"The doctor excitedly said 'OHMYGOD what did you do?" Shepherd wrote alongside a video at the time. "You're not even prediabetic!'"

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Talks About Dating Common and Losing 40 Pounds During Quarantine!

She added, "I feel so good I could scream. Just want to encourage you that this can be done. You have people who love you and need you to be here. Live for you! Live for them!"