Sherri Shepherd is 25 lbs. down and feeling “amazing”!

The actress and former talk show host showed off her hard work in a mirror selfie on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Getting it in!!! Over 260 days #sugarfree…can’t even begin to describe how #amazing I feel,” Shepherd, 51, wrote on Instagram. “Energy, clarity of thought and mind. Focused…patient [with] my son. Hearing from God a lot more clearly. Present.”

Shepherd said that she’s followed the extremely popular keto diet — which focuses on high-fat foods with little to no carbohydrates — for the last nine months.

“I’ve done this slowly and steadily and since March I’ve come down over 25 lbs.,” she said. “This is not a fad — it’s my life that is at stake. It feels so good to feel #good.”

Shepherd watched her weight go up and down for years, but realized she had to make a change in 2007 when she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. At that point she weighed 250 lbs., and had to learn “how to eat” again.

But her health issues continued, and Shepherd said that her younger son Jeffrey, 13, inspired her to quit sugar and try keto earlier this year.

“As I was eating a Reese’s Cup, Jeffrey asked me who was going to be his bodyguard if I died…it hit me like a ton of bricks,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “So much going on…I was trying to numb myself with food so much so that my son was having anxiety attacks.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals All the Details on Her Insanely Strict ‘Detox’ Diet

“I realized God had given me everything I needed to take control of my health,” she said. “I feel like I am getting there one choice at a time.”

Now, Shepherd said, she knows how to “#keepyoureyesontheprize and the #prize is my #life.”