Shelves Won't Be Fully Stocked with Clorox Wipes Until Summer, CEO Warns

When the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States, consumers rushed to purchase products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, quickly leaving shelves empty.

The CEO and Chairman of Clorox, Benno Dorer, said that though the company is working to produce more, Americans should expect that shelves won’t be fully stocked with Clorox wipes until summer.

“We think that there’s going to be substantial improvement this summer [in availability],” Dorer told Yahoo Finance. “It’s going to be touch and go until then, unfortunately. But help is on the way, and I think things should ease up in the next few months.”

Dorer said the company, which has seen a significant increase in sales during the pandemic, is “investing in further capacity” to speed up production.

“We have significantly increased our production,” Dorer said. “We’ve done so by simplifying our lineup, which allows our lines to run faster. We turned out 40% more products last quarter than we did in the previous year’s quarter.”

“We’re activating party suppliers who produce for us to help us,” he continued. “And we’re investing in further capacity. So we continue to find new ways to speed up our lines and find capacity.”

Clorox is also working with the Consumer Brands Association and the Department of Justice to prevent price gouging, Dorer said.

“There was an issue early on [with price gouging], but it's gotten a lot better. I see very little now — I check every single day and I don't find anything right now,” he said.

Price gouging has become common during the coronavirus crisis, as third-party sellers look to profit off the high demand for and short supply of sanitation products.

“So to be very clear, we do not condone price gouging, we want to make sure that consumers at all times are able to buy our products at the regular prices, especially during this time during the pandemic,” Dorer said. “We're continuing to monitor the situation, we're continuing to get people offline, every now and then it keeps popping up. But I would say it's no longer a broad scale issue.”

