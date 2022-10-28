Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals Almost 50 Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Completely Changed My Lifestyle'

"I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," the country star said on Instagram Thursday

By
Published on October 28, 2022 08:12 AM
shay mooney
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; shay mooney/instagram

Shay Mooney is debuting a new look!

The Dan + Shay singer, 30, shared on his Instagram Stories Thursday that he has lost nearly 50 pounds in the last five months after refocusing on his diet and adding a walking and weight-training routine to his schedule.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a post. "Really means a lot."

He continued, "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That's it'!"

The "Speechless" singer had a bit more to say about his new way of life, adding that he's "literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually."

"If you're looking for a sign... " he concluded, adding an emoji of a wooden sign and a heart. "Love y'all."

shay mooney
shay mooney/instagram

Also on Thursday, the Grammy winner showed off his streamlined physique while posing with his son, Asher James, 5.

"Life gets better everyday ❤️," he wrote along with a carousel of images of the two posing in their kitchen, along with the family dog.

His new look drew a slew of compliments from famous friends and other followers, including singer Chris Lane who commented with a fire emoji. Musician Hudson Moore wrote "Lookin lean and mean my dude 🔥" and fellow country crooner Morgan Wallen said, "Man done got skinny on em!!!"

There is one area in Mooney's life where he is expanding, though.

The country star — who shares Asher and son Ames Alexander, 2½, with wife Hannah — announced with Hannah in August that they are expecting their third baby, another son, this winter.

In a joint post at the time, Hannah talked to Asher and Ames about whether they thought they're getting a baby brother or baby sister. Both boys shared they want a girl, but then she revealed the sex of their little on the way.

"I wanted a sister," Asher hilariously said after hearing the news.

In another video shared on the Dan + Shay singer's Instagram Story, the parents talked to Ames about the new baby as he watched TV. When they ask him if he was excited to be a big brother, he candidly replied, "Noooo."

