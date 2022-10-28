Lifestyle Health Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney Reveals Almost 50 Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Completely Changed My Lifestyle' "I've literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually," the country star said on Instagram Thursday By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 28, 2022 08:12 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty; shay mooney/instagram Shay Mooney is debuting a new look! The Dan + Shay singer, 30, shared on his Instagram Stories Thursday that he has lost nearly 50 pounds in the last five months after refocusing on his diet and adding a walking and weight-training routine to his schedule. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me lookin' healthy," Mooney wrote in a post. "Really means a lot." He continued, "Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That's it'!" The "Speechless" singer had a bit more to say about his new way of life, adding that he's "literally never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually." "If you're looking for a sign... " he concluded, adding an emoji of a wooden sign and a heart. "Love y'all." shay mooney/instagram 'Brothers' Dan + Shay on Their Decade-Long Friendship: 'We're Family at This Point' Also on Thursday, the Grammy winner showed off his streamlined physique while posing with his son, Asher James, 5. "Life gets better everyday ❤️," he wrote along with a carousel of images of the two posing in their kitchen, along with the family dog. His new look drew a slew of compliments from famous friends and other followers, including singer Chris Lane who commented with a fire emoji. Musician Hudson Moore wrote "Lookin lean and mean my dude 🔥" and fellow country crooner Morgan Wallen said, "Man done got skinny on em!!!" Gabrielle Mooney (Yes, She's Shay's Sister!) Premieres New Song 'Come on In' Inspired by Family There is one area in Mooney's life where he is expanding, though. The country star — who shares Asher and son Ames Alexander, 2½, with wife Hannah — announced with Hannah in August that they are expecting their third baby, another son, this winter. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. In a joint post at the time, Hannah talked to Asher and Ames about whether they thought they're getting a baby brother or baby sister. Both boys shared they want a girl, but then she revealed the sex of their little on the way. "I wanted a sister," Asher hilariously said after hearing the news. In another video shared on the Dan + Shay singer's Instagram Story, the parents talked to Ames about the new baby as he watched TV. When they ask him if he was excited to be a big brother, he candidly replied, "Noooo."