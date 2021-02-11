"I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me," the actress said

Shay Mitchell Shows Off Results After 4-Week Fitness Program: ‘I Wanted to Focus on Myself Again’

Shay Mitchell put in the work and is proudly showing off the results.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actress shared a side-by-side photo capturing her weight loss transformation four weeks after she began to use Openfit's at-home fitness program.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"2020 was the year of searching for something to make us feel good. Not even good…to feel fine. Feel 'normal…' " wrote the Pretty Little Liars actress. "For me that came in the form of comfort food, comfort clothes and throwing my fitness routine out the window."

"And that was okay…for awhile," she added. "They're called unprecedented times for a reason."

However, as Mitchell "learned about physical and mental self-care," she decided she wanted to "focus on myself again."



"I'm the best version of myself for [my daughter] Atlas - and everyone else - when I take care of myself first," she said.

And within just four weeks of using Openfit and working with trainers Kelsey Heenan and Stephanie Shepherd Suganami, the You actress noted that she's "felt more fit than I have in a long time, and already have the results to show."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: 1840

"#4WeeksOfFocus is exactly what I needed. A doable time frame 30 minutes a day for 5 days a week for 4 weeks," she continued. "A clear start, a clear finish and a something that I could totally commit to."

"I have loved getting up these last four weeks and having a routine and a challenge to start the day," Mitchell added. "I feel more healthy, energetic and engaged…which makes a better me."

RELATED VIDEO: After Gaining 100 Lbs. Through 3 Pregnancies, This Mom Was Inspired to Lose Half Her Size

Earlier this year, Mitchell spoke with Forbes about fitness and her go-to wellness rule, which she detailed is, "if it doesn't feel good don't do it."

"It's okay to take a day off, it's okay to cheat. We're all people and while it's essential that we challenge ourselves, some days you just have to give yourself a break," she said. "But on the days you don't need a break, hit it hard."

And for individuals who struggle to stick to a set fitness routine, Mitchell also offered up some words of advice that getting started is only the hardest part of the journey.