A PSA About Self-Harm and Substance Abuse Will Air at the End of Every Sharp Objects Episode

In an effort to promote substance abuse and mental health services, HBO will be including a statement at the end of every Sharp Objects episode.

The new series is about a journalist, played by Amy Adams, who travels back to her hometown to report on the murders of several young women. Throughout the first episode, Adams experienced traumatic flashbacks and drank heavily to cope with her depression and anxiety.

“If you or someone you know struggles with self-harm or substance abuse, please seek help by contacting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 1-800-662-HELP (4357),” the statement reads. “For support outside the U.S. or additional resources please visit www.hbo.com/sharp-objects/resources.”

Anne Marie Fox/HBO

Adams, 43, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about playing the dark character.

“It’s not an easy character to live with, and it is something that can weigh heavily at times,” she says. “But I’m always sensitive, being an actor, that as much as I live it and I try to make it real, I’m only empathizing with somebody else’s reality.”

She also told PEOPLE: “[Her character] felt very real to me. I believe, just with my experiences with my friends and in my life, that a lot of us have inside pain. Camille wears her pain — like, literally. I do feel like it’s relatable. I think a lot of people have a darker side, a secret side of pain that they don’t feel like they’re able to share with the world.”

Netflix took similar action with its own controversial show 13 Reasons Why and released a disclaimer for those tuning in to the series, which features graphic portrayal of suicide, sexual assault, substance abuse and bullying.

Season 2 began with cast members warning viewers about the heavy content.

“13 Reasons Why is a fictional series that tackles tough, real-world issues, taking a look at sexual assault, substance abuse, suicide, and more. By shedding a light on these difficult topics, we hope our show can help viewers start a conversation,” the cast members explain, taking turns delivering the message.

While not every episode starts with a disclaimer, Netflix has added trigger warnings before episodes containing graphic scenes. Additionally, at the end of each episode, viewers are directed to visit 13ReasonsWhy.info, where they can find contact information for crisis prevention centers and helplines.

Sharp Objects airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.