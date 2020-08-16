Sharon Stone's Sister 'Who Already Had Lupus' Is Hospitalized with COVID-19: 'Fighting for a Breath'

Sharon Stone's younger sister, Kelly, remains in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The actress, 62, shared photos of Kelly's hospital room on Instagram Saturday, along with a plea to her fans and followers to wear a mask. "My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this," Stone captioned three photos of her sister's room.

"She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please," Stone added.

On Friday, Kelly shared a photo of her and her husband, Bruce Singer, from a trip they took months prior to her hospitalization.

"This is us. March 13. Drove to our paradise in Montana. We thought covid wouldn’t and couldn’t find us. No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human. Now fighting for a breath. you don’t want covid," she wrote.

On Sunday, Sharon shared a nearly four-minute video, which was captioned: "VOTE TO LIVE."

"As many of you know, I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a COVID room and that she has Lupus and she's fighting for her life. I didn't let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a COVID room in the same ward, fighting for his life, and that they stayed at home as long as they could," she said.

"In Montana, where they live, you can't get tested unless you're symptomatic, and then you don't get your test results for five days. Also, the people that they came in contact with, like my mother who's had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn't get a test because she wasn't symptomatic even though she could've been near asymptomatic contact that gave them COVID," she said. "The nurses in the hospital that are taking care of them can't get tested because they don't have tests to test them with. Those nurses are risking their lives and cannot get tested."

Near the end of her video, Sharon, who said her grandmother and godmother "died of COVID," endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. "With women in power, we will fight for our families. We will fight for people to live. We will fight for people to get tested," she said. "Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership. Please vote. And please whatever you do, don't vote for a killer."

Also on Sunday, Kelly shared a video from her hospital room. "I beg you to know that this is real. I'm gasping for every breath without oxygen," she said. "Please do this for the people that you love. stand behind more tests, more masks. Demanding everyone wear a mask. You never, ever want to feel like this. I promise you."

Kelly added, "I only have love. My heart is breaking for people who can't breathe."

She also shared photos from her hospital room on her Instagram Story, writing, "You don't want to be here not being able to breathe."

In more slides, Kelly expressed her thanks to frontline workers and also shared an x-ray of her lungs. "Would you be scared? Or is this still a f---ing liberal hoax?" she wrote. "I hope no one you love has to gasp for air."