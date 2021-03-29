Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Basic Instinct actress was undergoing breast reconstruction after having tumors removed and says she woke up to find that “he changed my body without my knowledge”

Sharon Stone Says Surgeon Gave Her Larger Breasts Without Consent: 'He Thought I Would Look Better’

Sharon Stone says that a plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent, telling her that they would "go better" with her body, she writes in her new memoir.

The Basic Instinct star, 63, explains in her memoir, The Beauty of Living Twice, that she was undergoing breast reconstruction surgery to repair her chest after doctors had to remove benign tumors that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone," in 2001.

But when Stone woke up from the reconstructive surgery, she discovered that the surgeon gave her large breast implants, The Times reported in an interview with the actress.

"When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size' " Stone said. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent."

And when Stone questioned her surgeon on her breast size, she said he told her that he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."

Stone also writes in her memoir, out on March 30, about the stroke and cerebral hemorrhage she experienced in 2001, at age 43. Speaking about that harrowing health scare with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, Stone said that she was lying in a hospital bed as a doctor told her that she was close to death.

"The room was so silent," she said. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Stone recovered and took a two-year break from acting as she rebuilt her health, but said in a 2019 interview with Variety that the stroke stunted her career. She went from being at the top of her game following 1992's Basic Instinct and 1995's Casino to struggling to find work for seven years, while also losing primary custody of her adopted son Roan.

"People treated me in a way that was brutally unkind," Stone said. "From other women in my own business to the female judge who handled my custody case, I don't think anyone grasps how dangerous a stroke is for women and what it takes to recover."

"I had to remortgage my house. I lost everything I had. I lost my place in the business," she continued. "I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous, and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten."

Stone has since reconciled with Roan, who is now 20, and lives with him and her two sons, whom she later adopted, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14.