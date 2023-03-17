Sharon Stone Reflects on Breast Tumor Surgery: 'Don't Ever Feel Compelled Not to Get a Mammogram'

"I went into the hospital saying, 'If you open me up and it's cancer, please take my breasts, because I am not a person defined by my breasts,' " the actress told PEOPLE

By Alex Cramer
and Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 17, 2023 08:43 AM
Sharon Stone poses at "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund
Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sharon Stone is reflecting on the surgery she had to remove a large tumor in her breast, as she encouraged other women not to be afraid of testing for cancer.

While attending An Unforgettable Evening, a fundraiser for the Women's Cancer Research Fund on Thursday evening, the actress, 65, opened up to PEOPLE about how she was willing to do away with her breasts after one of her mammograms had flagged a potential problem.

Noting how she was "told that I had breast cancer, because I had a tumor that was larger than my breast — and they were sure that I couldn't possibly have that tumor without it being cancer," Stone said she later learned she did not have the illness.

"But I went into the hospital saying, 'If you open me up and it's cancer, please take my breasts, because I am not a person defined by my breasts,' " she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharon Stone at An Unforgettable Evening To Benefit Women's Cancer Research
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Stone revealed in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, which was released last year, that doctors had to remove benign tumors from her body in 2001 that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone."

Following the procedure, she shared that a plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent when she was undergoing breast reconstruction surgery to repair her chest.

"When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size' " Stone said. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent."

And when Stone questioned her surgeon on her breast size, she said he told her that he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."

The Basic Instinct actress, who was named an honoree at the event and received the Courage Award for her support of breast cancer research, told PEOPLE that she also had another surgery to remove tissue from her breast.

"And that might seem funny coming from me since you've all seen them. But let me tell you something else — you've seen them since the surgery, and you don't know it," she explained.

"So don't ever feel compelled not to get a mammogram, not to get a blood test, not to get surgery, because it doesn't matter," Stone added. "I'm standing here telling you I had one and a half and more tissue of my breast removed, and none of you even knew it."

RELATED Video: Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Found 'Large Fibroid Tumor' in Her Body Following Misdiagnosis

During her speech at the event on Thursday evening, Stone praised her hair stylist, who had done her hair for the night after undergoing her first round of chemotherapy to treat breast cancer. She asked every woman who "had or is dealing with breast cancer" in the room to "stand up" and be "brave" in supporting breast cancer research.

"We've been there. We've done that, and we've walked away without our breasts. Some of us have walked away without our friends, our moms, our sisters, our daughters, our wives. I can tell you, my kids' godparents died from [the] BRCA gene. I've lost a lot of friends to this. I don't want to lose anymore," she said.

Related Articles
sharon-stone
Sharon Stone Reveals Doctors Found 'Large Fibroid Tumor' in Her Body Following Misdiagnosis
https://www.instagram.com/stories/bsmp2/3023646834913039215/?hl=en
Bristol Palin Says 'Healing Is Fine' After Ninth Breast Reconstruction Surgery: 'Finally On the Mend'
Bethenny Frankel Needs IVs and Moderation when Skiing in Aspen
Bethenny Frankel Says She Needed to 'Do IVs and Take Extra Precautions' to Snowboard in Aspen
Holly Marie Combs attends the premiere of Focus Features' "Kubo and the Two Strings" at AMC Universal City Walk on August 14, 2016 in Universal City, California.
Holly Marie Combs Reveals How Close the 'Charmed' Cast Got After She Developed a 'Rather Large Tumor'
Chris Evert attends the 30TH Annual Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity Tennis Classic Gala & Dinner
Tennis Great Chris Evert Reveals She's Cancer-Free After Sister's Death from Same Disease
Jenna Patel was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma when she was 20
21-Year-Old Woman Died of Rare Bone Cancer After Being Told a Lump Was 'Nothing to Worry About'
healthcare worker explaining to young patient in medical clinic
Sharon Stone Had a Fibroid Tumor Removed — What to Know About Fibroids, Which Up to 80% of Women Develop
Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone Says Backlash Over AIDS Activism 'Did Destroy My Career': 'I Had to Stick with It'
Samantha Harris
Samantha Harris Was Misdiagnosed for Months After Her Mammogram Came Back Clear: 'It Was Breast Cancer'
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks on stage during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
Jill Biden's Lesion Removed from Her Left Eye Was 'Non-Cancerous,' White House Doctor Says
Jill Biden
Jill Biden Is in 'Good Spirits' After Having Skin Cancer Lesions Removed from Above Her Eye and Chest
Personality Joan Lunden visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 26, 2020 in Universal City, California.
Joan Lunden Recalls How Going Public with Her Breast Cancer Journey in 2014 'Changed' Her Life
Host Cardi B attends the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out with Host Cardi B at L.A. LIVE on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Cardi B Warned Women About Butt Injections — What a Plastic Surgeon Says People Should Know
Clea Shearer on Tamron Hall
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer Is Cancer Free! The Netflix Star Opens Up: 'It's a Very Weird Feeling'
Ellyn Winters Is ‘Empowered’ Without Breast Reconstruction After Her Mastectomy: ‘I’m Not Hiding’
Ellyn Winters Feels 'Powerful' Without Breast Implants After Double Mastectomy: 'I'm Not Hiding'
Teddie Mellencamp taken at Teddi’s house in October, 2022
After Having 12 Melanomas Removed, Teddi Mellencamp Is Cancer-Free: 'I'm So Grateful We Caught It in Time'