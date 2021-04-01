Sharon Stone Had a ‘Secret’ Abortion at Age 18: ‘I Was Weak and Scared’

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

“I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell,” Stone writes in her new memoir

Sharon Stone had a difficult abortion when she was 18 years old that required crossing state lines for the procedure, she writes in her new memoir.

The Basic Instinct actress, 63, said that her first serious boyfriend got her pregnant when she was a teenager growing up in Pennsylvania. Stone, writing in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, said that she was newly sexually active and did not expect to become pregnant, Vulture reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Once she found out that she was pregnant, Stone and her then-boyfriend drove to a clinic Ohio so she could get an abortion, because she had trouble finding an appointment in Pennsylvania.

Back at home after the procedure, "I was bleeding all over the place and far worse than I should have been, but this was a secret and I had no one to tell," she said. "So I stayed in my room and bled for days. I was weak and scared and then just weak."

Stone said that she burned her bloodied clothes and sheets in a barrel at school once she was feeling better, and went back to class.

A Planned Parenthood later opened in her area, which Stone said made a huge difference in her sexual health.

"This, above all else, saved me: that someone, anyone, could talk to me, educate me," she wrote. "No one ever had, about anything."

Stone shared several other candid stories about her health and body struggles through the years in her memoir, which was released Tuesday. The actress also revealed that when she was undergoing a breast reconstruction in the early 2000s after having tumors removed from her chest, her surgeon gave her larger breast implants without her consent, telling her that they would "go better" with her body.

RELATED VIDEO: Sharon Stone reveals to Oprah Winfrey why she's releasing her memoir now

The mom of three said she was not aware that he had put in bigger implants until she woke up.

"When I was unbandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said 'go better with your hip size' " Stone said. "He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent."

And when Stone questioned her surgeon on her breast size, she said he told her that he "thought that I would look better with bigger, 'better' boobs."

The Casino star also talked about the stroke and cerebral hemorrhage she experienced in 2001, at age 43. Stone said that the stroke stunted her career, and she struggled to find work for the next seven years while also dealing with a custody battle over her son Roan, which she eventually lost. She has since reconciled with Roan, who is now 20, and lives with him and her two younger sons, whom she later adopted, Laird, 15, and Quinn, 14.