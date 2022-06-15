Sharon Osbourne revealed on Friday's episode of The Talk UK that her husband was having a major operation Monday, which would "determine the rest of his life"

Sharon Osbourne Shares Update After Husband Ozzy's Surgery, Says He's 'on the Road to Recovery'

Sharon Osbourne is updating her followers on her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, following his surgery on Monday.

Posting a statement to her Instagram Story Tuesday, the Talk UK host thanked fans for the well wishes, writing, "Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy's surgery! Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery!"

"Your love means the world to him," Sharon, 69, added.

Sharon Osbourne instagram stories Credit: Sharon Osbourne/instagram

During her appearance on Friday's episode of The Talk UK, Sharon revealed that Ozzy would be going under the knife and that she'd be traveling to Los Angeles to be by his side. She added that she wouldn't be appearing in person on the British talk series for the next month.

"He has a very major operation on Monday, and I have to be there," Sharon said at the time. "It's really going to determine the rest of his life."

She did not give any more details about the nature of the 73-year-old rocker's surgery, but implied that Ozzy was in good spirits, explaining that he teased her when she told him she'd be coming home.



"When I spoke to Ozzy today he said, 'Have you been fired yet?' and I said, 'No! This is a record!' " Sharon joked.

Sharon said that she plans to be in Los Angeles when her son Jack Osbourne welcomes his second daughter.

She and Ozzy will also celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary on July 1, though celebrations will "depending on everything with Ozzy," Sharon said.

Sharon posted a clip from the episode to Instagram along with the caption, "Thank you for all the ❤️! See you very soon @thetalkuk."

Ozzy has had many health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018 and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

In 2020, he said that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," he said in an interview with RADIO.COM. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."

Earlier that year, Ozzy suffered a fall and needed neck surgery.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he said during an appearance with his family on Good Morning America. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."