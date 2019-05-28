Sharon Osbourne Reveals Plans to Get a 'New Face': 'My Next Surgery Is Booked'

Sharon Osbourne is going back under the knife.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, Osbourne, 66, opened up about her plans to get a “new face,” telling her cohosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and guest Rumor Willis that her “next surgery is booked.”

“I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” Osbourne shared.

While the women laughed off Osbourne’s announcement, Inaba, 51, said, “But I like this face.”

Osbourne promptly responded, “You’re just used to it, you’ll like the new one.”

Osbourne later confessed she started getting plastic surgery because of her mother.

“I didn’t want to look like my mom, because I looked like my mom.”

Osbourne’s decision to get more work done comes years after the star swore off plastic surgery after having a double mastectomy.

Osbourne opted to have the procedure done after a genome test revealed she had a “whole shopping list” of health problems — including “the breast cancer gene.” Following the news, Osbourne explained on The Talk that she chose to give up plastic surgery.

Image zoom Sharon Osbourne Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight,” Osbourne said in 2012.

“And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles, I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.'”

She also made the decision because of the serious trouble she’s experienced with her breast implants.

“One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach,” Osbourne said. “And one breast was different than the other.”

Out of all the work she’s had done, the British TV host admitted “having my vagina tightened” was the worst.

“It was just excruciating,” Osbourne said on The Graham Norton Show back in 2013.

Image zoom Sharon Osbourne

RELATED: Sharon Osbourne: I’ve Taken Medication for Depression for 16 Years

In addition to speaking candidly about her surgeries, Osbourne recently opened up about her mental health struggles.

In April, Osbourne spoke about her years-long battle with depression and revealed that she had attempted to kill herself three separate times.

Though the mom of three admitted to often making light of the situation, she acknowledged how tough it is to keep going sometimes and said she wished there was a way to control the negative thoughts.

“I was joking about this but I shouldn’t — talking about my depression,” she told her costars. “And it’s like, you know saying, ‘Oh, the first time I tried to kill myself was okay, the second, all right, the third time, oye!’”

“But it’s like, I’m still here. I still do what I do and you struggle,” she continued. “I wish everybody could think flowers and daisies and princesses, but you can’t.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.