Sharon Osbourne on Husband Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Suddenly, Your Life Just Stops'

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease diagnosis only brought them closer together.

Three years after her husband went public with his health battle, the Emmy Award-winner, 69, shared her feelings about the rocker's prognosis in the new ITV documentary Paxman: Putting Up with Parkinson's.

"Suddenly, your life just stops," Sharon said, recalling when she and Ozzy initially learned of his diagnosis in 2003. "Life as you knew it."

"When I look at my husband, my heart breaks for him," she continued. "I'm sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. And sometimes when I look at him and he doesn't know I'm looking at him, I'm like crying."

Ozzy, 73, used to be "very energetic" and "loved to go out for walks," Sharon said in the documentary, recalling the musician's activity pre-diagnosis. Now, sleeping is a challenge for him, she explained, and he takes cannabidiol at night.

But The Talk alum is choosing to focus on the upside to their 40-year marriage and ongoing love story.

"The positive thing is with the family we spend so much more time together and I just love my husband more than I did three years ago," she said.

Ozzy went public with his diagnosis in 2020.

"It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking," he said in an interview with RADIO.COM at the time. "The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."

The musician has had many health issues in recent years. He underwent hand surgery at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in 2018, and suffered a severe upper-respiratory infection in 2019.

In 2020, Ozzy suffered a fall and needed neck surgery.

"It's been terribly challenging for us all," he said during an appearance with his family on Good Morning America. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Just this June, Sharon revealed Ozzy had to have a surgery that was going to "determine the rest of his life." She did not reveal what procedure he'd be having done.

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably," he wrote on Instagram after the operation. "I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery."