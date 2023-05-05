Sharon Osbourne Lost 30 Lbs. Using Weight Loss Drugs, Says It's 'No Quick' Fix

Sharon Osbourne is sharing her experience with the newest weight loss drugs, saying that they aren't a quick fix.

While hosting The Talk UK, the 70-year-old discussed the recent trend of using medications like Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro after it was announced that the launch of Wegovy in the U.K. was put on pause due to fears that the demand would be high and possibly create shortages.

Wegovy is an FDA-approved prescription medication intended for people with chronic obesity. It's one of the brand names for semaglutide — also known as Ozempic (intended for those with type 2 diabetes) — which targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite.

During the show, Obsourne admitted that she recently used the weight loss injections, which helped her to lose 30 lbs.

"But I took [the injection]," she continued. "I took it for four months and I lost 30 lbs., but like everything, there's always no quick recipe. I was very sick for a couple of months. The first couple of months, I just felt nauseous. Every day I felt nauseous, my stomach was upset, whatever."

Man preparing semaglutide Ozempic injection. Getty

Osbourne added, "But listen, I took it for four months, I lost 30 pounds. I've just shoved two chips in my mouth, while we had the break, and I eat normally now, and I haven't put on a pound. Nothing."

"It is a mental problem," Osbourne said of people who struggle to lose weight. "It really is, apart from, you know, when children grow up in a household where they live off chips and pies."

But experts disagree. Ania Jastreboff, M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University, recently told PEOPLE that for those who use Wegovy, they have to continue taking the medications if they want to maintain the weight loss because obesity is a chronic condition.

"If you have a patient who has high blood pressure, they have hypertension, and you start them on an antihypertensive medication, and their blood pressure improves, what would happen if you stopped that medication? Well, their blood pressure would go back up — and we're not surprised. It's the same with anti-obesity medications," she explained.

"[Expecting a patient with chronic obesity to lose weight through willpower] is akin to having a patient with diabetes and thinking that they can concentrate really hard to bring their blood sugars down," Jastreboff continued. "You can't do that, and with obesity, our patients can't use their prefrontal cortex for the rest of their lives to impact every morsel of food that they eat. So, it's not in our control. Once that set point is elevated, you need treatment."