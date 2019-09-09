Sharon Osbourne Debuts New Facelift on The Talk Season 10 Premiere: 'It Looks More Refreshed'

Marie Osmond wasn’t the only new face on The Talk’s season 10 premiere.

Sharon Osbourne kicked off the show by debuting a new look, the result of a facelift she had over the summer.

“It was five weeks today that I had my operation,” she said. “I had my neck done, my jowls … He kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up. So it looks more refreshed.”

“I feel okay,” Osbourne told her peers, who praised her new look. “Still a little bit of pain. But you can’t complain when you wanted to do it.”

The music manager and host, 66, first opened up about her plans to get a “new face” in May, telling Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sheryl Underwood and guest Rumor Willis that her “next surgery is booked.”

“I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face,” Osbourne said at the time.

Her CBS co-hosts laughed off announcement — Inaba, 51, quickly saying, “But I like this face.”

That didn’t sway Osbourne, though. “You’re just used to it, you’ll like the new one,” she quipped.

In a 2012 episode of The Talk, Osbourne said she wanted to stop getting plastic surgery “because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight and in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles. I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.’ “

Osbourne also said she had issues with her breast implants. “One of them had burst, and all of it had gone into the wall of my stomach,” Osbourne said that year. “And one breast was different than the other.”

The British TV host admitted “having my vagina tightened” was the worst procedure she went through.

“It was just excruciating,” Osbourne said on The Graham Norton Show back in 2013.

Prior to the latest procedure, Osbourne posed for a series of photos for PEOPLE alongside her three grandchildren: Minnie Theodora, 18 months, Andy Rose, 4, and Pearl Clementine, 7.

The photographs were shot on June 26 at her home, accompanied by a story about Osbourne’s life as a grandma.

“I keep saying it and saying it: It is one of the joys of growing old because it is a different kind of love,” she said. “And it’s very special, really special. I can’t wait for my girls to have babies. Like, hurry up! Do it!”