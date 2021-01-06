Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba Open Up About COVID-19 Experiences: 'Came Out Very Lucky'

Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba are being open about their experiences with COVID-19.

While appearing virtually on Monday morning's episode of The Talk, the co-hosts spoke about their respective bouts with the novel respiratory virus after they each tested positive in December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm feeling really fine now, except that I'm still very tired," Osbourne, 68, said. "I nod off at, you know, ridiculous times of the day. I went through all the symptoms — headache, eye ache, body ache, dizziness, sickness — you know all of it. But there's people who are much worse than I got it. They have it much worse, and I just think I came out very lucky."

Inaba, 53, said she was "grateful" that Osbourne was doing well, before the British television personality also noted, "By the way, I still can’t smell very much or taste very much."

The Dancing with the Stars judge said she also is suffering the same lasting effects, before addressing her new co-host, Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died after contracting coronavirus last year.

Image zoom Credit: Randee St. Nicholas/CBS via Getty Images; Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

"I was thinking a lot about you Amanda, actually, throughout this time. You guys reached out and I appreciate that you reached out. It made me feel safer," Inaba said. "The worst part I think about going through COVID was the fear factor, and just trying to manage the fear ... staying focused on positivity and thank you all for reaching out. Receiving the love that people were sending, it really made a difference in battling the fear."

Inaba tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of last year, sharing the news on Instagram while reminding her followers to "stay vigilant."

"I just wanted to come and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19," she said at the time. "I'm home, I'm following the guidelines. ... I have a fever, bad cough and lots of aches and pains and I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I am following all the protocols and have so many strict protocols in place and even then I caught it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So just a friendly reminder to stay vigilant and take care of yourself," she continued. "Wear a mask, please, and wash your hands a lot. Just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this. I'm taking good care of myself, so you don't worry about me. Take care and be safe."

In her caption, Inaba reiterated that she was "home with some symptoms" and would be "sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself."

A few days later, Osbourne revealed her own COVID-19 diagnosis, also in an Instagram post. She said that she was briefly hospitalized.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19," Osbourne wrote on Instagram. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus."

"Everyone please stay safe and healthy," she concluded her post.