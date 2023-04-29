'Shark Tank' Star Daymond John Says Cancer 'Redefined' His Life: 'I'm Not a Superhero' (Exclusive)

"I don't know if I'd be here or be in the condition I'm at if they didn't find that six years ago in my body," John said of his 2017 diagnosis of stage 2 thyroid cancer

By Scott Huver
and
Published on April 29, 2023 02:44 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Daymond John attends the 26th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation's "Taste For A Cure" Event at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA)
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty for UCLA

Daymond John is opening up about how his cancer diagnosis "redefined" his life.

The Shark Tank star, 54, discussed with PEOPLE his outlook on health at the Taste For a Cure event at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Friday.

"I would look at that, and it would redefine that I'm not... I'm a human, I'm not a superhero," John said of overcoming his 2017 diagnosis of stage 2 thyroid cancer.

"Then three years after that, COVID would show us that we're not [super] human, " he continued. "At that time my daughter was one, my newest daughter in my life, made me want to change a lot of the things that I wouldn't say I was neglecting, but I needed to be more aggressive about the personal aspects of my life or as aggressive as I was about business."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

SHARK TANK - ABCs Shark Tank stars Daymond John. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)DAYMOND JOHN
Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty

At the time, John told PEOPLE that his diagnosis came after he decided to be more proactive about his health and went for an executive physical — a more extensive physical than what many people get annually — during which a doctor found a 1-inch nodule on his thyroid and had it biopsied.

On Friday, the CEO of the FUBU Corporation was honored with the Gil Nickel Humanitarian Award at the Taste of the Cure, hosted by UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC) to fundraise for leading-edge cancer research. He explained to PEOPLE the impact the center had on him.

"What's close to my heart is UCLA because I never heard of an executive physical before out of all my years of going and getting physicals," the Shark Tank investor shared. "The doctor did what I think now, knowing now, is very minimal. Grab something on you and tells you to cough up and tells you to go about your business."

"Then I went to UCLA and I got an executive physical and they were checking my carotid veins, to see if everything's good," he continued. "They found a little nodule on my thyroid that because of how great they are and what they do. And I went and got surgery for stage three cancer, the size of a golf ball in my throat, and potentially move into my lymph nodes, but thank God it's the slowest growing cancer."

"I don't know if I'd be here or be in the condition I'm at if they didn't find that six years ago in my body," John added.

Related Articles
Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibit Launch
Gwyneth Paltrow Advice on Perimenopause: 'Try to Have Good Overall Health'
Oral sex is fueling an ‘epidemic’ of throat cancer, doctor warns
Oral Sex Is a Leading Factor in the Throat Cancer 'Epidemic' in the United States, Doctor Says
The image displays an upset girl sitting in the dark while using her smartphone. The light from the screen is illuminating her face.
Half of US Teens Say They've Experienced Cyberbullying — What Parents Need to Know
Amber Borzotra
'The Challenge' 's Amber Borzotra Was 'Afraid' After Autism Diagnosis at 34 — But Says It 'Made Me Feel Free'
Post Malone performs at Accor Stadium on February 02, 2023 in Sydney, Australia.
Post Malone Addresses Recent Weight Loss, Says He's 'Not Doing Drugs': 'Never Felt Healthier'
Khloe-Kardashian
'The Kardashians' Trailer Shows Khloé Kardashian's 'Concerning' Skin Cancer Removal: 'Melanoma Is Deadly'
Image
Arianna Huffington Tells People Using Ozempic That 'Changing Your Food Habits Is Key' (Exclusive)
Patrick Dempsey Carries On His Mom’s Legacy After Losing Her to Cancer: ‘This Is the Purpose for Living'
Patrick Dempsey on His Mom's Legacy After Losing Her to Cancer: 'This Is the Purpose for Living' (Exclusive)
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi on Ozempic and Wegovy Weight Loss Trend: 'We Have to Look Deeper at the Reasons Why' (Exclusive)
natalie dodge St. Jude's Children's hospital
Mom Noticed Her Toddler Was Acting Strange. Days Later, She Found Out It Was Stage 4 Cancer (Exclusive)
Morgan Chesky from NBC Reveals He Was Hospitalized with Pulmonary Edema on Trip to Zion National Park
NBC News' Morgan Chesky Hospitalized with Pulmonary Edema on Trip to Zion National Park
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo Boasts Her 'All Natural' Body, Says She's 'Afraid' of Botox: 'Just Be You'
Clerks Director Kevin Smith Shares His Recent Mental Health
Why Kevin Smith Created a Public Persona to Cope with Childhood Trauma: I Called Him 'The Other Guy' (Exclusive)
Christina Ashten Gourkani
OnlyFans Model and Kim Kardashian Lookalike, Christina Ashten Gourkani, Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
taylor swift
14-Year-Old Girl with Rare Genetic Disorder Gets to Attend Her First-Ever Concert, Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour'
Cheyenne Jackson says he fell off the wagon after 10 years of sobriety
Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He 'Fell Off the Wagon' After 10 Years Sober: 'I've Been Carrying a Lot of Shame'