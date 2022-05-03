"I had a scab that never healed," Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador wrote on Instagram Monday

Shannon Beador Urges Fans to Get Regularly Checked After Having 'Skin Cancer Cut Out' of Her Shoulder

Shannon Beador is reminding her fans to look after their health.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed on Monday that she had a piece of cancerous skin removed.

"Just had skin cancer cut out," Beador, 58, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the affected area on her shoulder. "I had a scab that never healed. Make sure to get regular skin checks!"

In the caption, the reality star also thanked followers "for their love and support with Archie's skin issues" after previously explaining that he has been on "multiple antibiotics" for various skin infections.

"He is a little better. 🙌 Will post the details tomorrow! ❤️," she added.

Last month, Beador shared in an Instagram post that her family's canine companion has had some health setbacks and asked her followers to pray for him.

"Archie has not been doing well for the last few months," Beador began the caption of her post before warning her followers that some of the shots featured within her series of images are "difficult to see."

"We are taking Archie to our vet and a specialist to get him better, but it is difficult," she continued. "We are told his immune system is shot."

Noting that Archie has been on antibiotics for the last three months, Beador explained, "Nothing helped."

"Right now we are combining western and holistic medicine in hopes that something will work," she said. "Today, he scratched his front leg raw with a cone on his head and a sock on his back foot; it happened in just minutes."

"He is so sad. 😢," the reality star continued. "Please say a little prayer for Archie. 🙏🏻 ."

Added Beador: "We are beside ourselves in the Beador home. 💔."

Beador adopted Archie in 2016 after a fan tweeted her a picture of the canine and asked her if she knew anyone who was looking for a dog. Smitten by his photo, she jumped at the chance to adopt the pet herself.

"It was when he was a little puppy," Beador previously recalled in a Bravo video. "He's a beautiful dog. Couple months later, Archie came to our house."

According to the dog lover, Archie was raised by a trainer who had been living in a residence suite in the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.