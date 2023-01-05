'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Details Emergency Dental Surgery After Suffering 'Severe Pain' in Teeth

The RHOC star was at the game in Arlington, Texas, with her 21-year-old daughter, who goes to school down the road at Baylor University

By
Published on January 5, 2023 08:29 AM
Shannon Beador Has Tooth Extracted
Shannon Beador. Photo: Shannon Beador Instagram

Shannon Beador couldn't watch the end of the thrilling Cotton Bowl in Texas on Monday due to a dental emergency.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, had to leave the game in which Tulane upset USC 46-45 after she said she was in "severe pain."

"It's been an eventful (and very painful) few days in Dallas! 😳," the TV personality wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Had to leave the Cotton Bowl early on Monday because I was in the most severe pain I've ever felt in my teeth."

Beador then thanked fellow Real Housewives castmate Tamra Judge, as well as Real Housewives of Dallas alum Cary Deuber, for their help in remedying the situation.

"First of all, I would like to thank @carydeuber and @tamrajudge for setting me up to visit @archpoint_implant_dentistry_ on a holiday! I had one of my teeth extracted yesterday by the amazing Dr. Thomas Draper and the pain level is soooo much better!"

Shannon Beador. Shannon Beador Instagram

She continued, "Today, I am en route to likely get a root canal. Not a fan of dental work at all 😩, but so grateful for those here in Dallas that are making me feel so welcome! 🥰🥰🥰."

The Bravo celebrity also spoke out and addressed commenters who had implied that she received the dental work gratis.

"To those of you making nasty comments, I did not get free dental work," she wrote. "I have never been in more severe pain and am incredibly grateful to those people that helped me take care of that pain. Purely an appreciation post."

Beador concluded, "And also to those unkind people, I hope you never feel that pain intensity. 😘"

The unexpected procedures capped an eventful few days in Texas for Beador, who visited Dallas restaurants Carbone and Nick and Sam's on her trip.

At the latter, Beador sat at a table next to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams' parents, Dayna Price and Carl Williams.

The reality star traveled to the game with her 21-year-old daughter, Sophie, who goes to school just down the interstate at Baylor University in Waco.

Last Thursday, in a post sharing that they were Dallas-bound, Beador joked she was hoping to convert the Bear to a Trojan "for the day."

