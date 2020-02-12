Shannen Doherty Says It's 'an Understatement' to Say She's Stressed After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

To say Shannen Doherty is stressed in the wake of her stage 4 cancer diagnosis would be “an understatement,” the actress revealed on Instagram Tuesday.

Doherty, 48, opened up on the social media platform to thank people for the “love, prayers and support,” as well as to admit that she is “struggling.”

“I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself riding a horse.

“It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me,” the Beverly Hills 90210 star continued. “To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild.”

However, Doherty said that she is searching for her “inner strength.”

“But… I believe that I will find my footing,” the actress said. “I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace. I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now… please know how much you all help lift me.”

Doherty revealed earlier this month that after going into remission in 2017, her breast cancer had returned.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty said on Good Morning America. “I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Image zoom Shannen Doherty Milla Cochran/startraks

The Charmed star said in an interview with ABC’s Amy Robach the next day that she waited to talk about her cancer diagnosis because she didn’t want people to treat any differently than a healthy person.

“[People] look at you like you’re dead man walking, basically, and that they need to say their goodbyes to you,” she said.

Doherty continued: “Work dries up. I enjoy working, and working gives me just another reason to wake up every morning. It’s another reason to fight to stay alive.”

Image zoom Shannen Doherty Vivien Killilea/WireImage

The star continued to say that she has stopped posting on social media as often because she doesn’t “want to be a bummer.”

“And yes, I want to positive, and yes, I want to be a beacon light for other people — or at least somebody that people can relate to and [with whom they can] have an honest conversation and talk about how hard it is,” she said. “I do want to be raw and honest about it.”

Last week, Doherty shared a modified Charlie Brown cartoon that offered some hope.

“We only live once, Snoopy,” Charlie Brown tells the dog, who responds, “Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!”

The post received a slew of supportive comments for Doherty.

“Beautifully said, my beautiful friend,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote in a comment, as Kate Beckinsale commented with a string of red heart emojis.

“You are lighting up the path. ⭐️ You are loved. 🖤” wrote Selma Blair.

Tori Spelling added, “Sending lots of love, support, and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo.”