"Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible," Shannen Doherty wrote in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Shannen Doherty Shares 'Truthful' Photos of Her Cancer Journey: 'I Hope We All Find Humor in the Impossible'

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her breast cancer journey.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old actress — who revealed last year that her cancer had returned as stage 4 after previously entering remission in 2017 — gave her fans a raw look into her life by sharing images of what she called "my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second" in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on her Instagram. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

One photo showed Doherty with a bloodied tissue stuck up her nostril, while the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was pictured wearing Cookie Monster pajamas and a sleep mask in another snapshot.

Shannen Doherty Credit: Shannen Doherty/instagram

"In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer," Doherty continued in the caption. "I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this."

Explaining that she was often "beyond tired" during treatment, Doherty said she would put on "funny pajamas" to keep her spirits up.

"Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself," she shared. "Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible."

Last month, Doherty spoke about living with cancer during a virtual panel for her new Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime, sharing that she feels "a responsibility" to shatter misconceptions around cancer.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she told reporters.

"My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer," added Doherty, who has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011. "I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

Shannen Doherty Shannen Doherty | Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty

Speaking with ABC News earlier this month, the former Charmed star said that she's been busy "living life" and spending her days "with friends and family and working."

"I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way it's become even more fulfilling. A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage 4, they sort of get written off," she explained. "It's assumed that they cannot work or they can't work at their full capacity. And that is not true and that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong."

Doherty — who has been undergoing protocols, a type of cancer treatment plan, following her stage 4 diagnosis — added that she's chosen to see the silver lining in her journey.