Shannen Doherty Is a '#CancerSlayer' at an Early Morning Breast Cancer Scan

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is staying positive as she goes through treatment for stage 4 breast cancer, saying "the new bandage wraps made me smile!"

Forget Wonder Woman or Batgirl — Shannen Doherty is embodying a new kind of superhero, a "#CancerSlayer."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, has spent the last three years dealing with ongoing treatments for stage 4 breast cancer, but she's making a point to stay positive, even at her early-morning appointments.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Doherty shared the small wins from her latest visit.

"Early morning doctors visit for scans," she wrote, alongside close-up photos of herself in a mask and of her IV bandage. "Blurry eyed. Hair askew but the new bandage wraps made me smile! #cancerslayer"

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on her Instagram in Oct. 2021. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

In the post, Doherty included pictures of herself asleep in Cookie Monster pajamas and a selfie from when she was dealing with a nosebleed.

"I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired," she said. "I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol. I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible."

The actress, who recently starred in two Lifetime movies and has more film roles on the docket, has also said that she's trying to show people that it's possible to enjoy life despite a stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

"I think work was always very fulfilling to me, but in a way it's become even more fulfilling. A lot of people who get diagnosed with stage 4, they sort of get written off," she said in an October interview with ABC News. "It's assumed that they cannot work or they can't work at their full capacity. And that is not true and that is something that I would really like for people to sort of stop assuming, and give us a chance to prove them wrong."

That's also why Doherty is against the idea of making a bucket list.