Shannen Doherty Says She's 'Feeling Great' During 90s Con Appearance Alongside 'Charmed' Cast

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015; she entered remission two years later, but revealed in 2020 that her cancer had returned as stage 4

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 18, 2023 05:49 PM
Shannen Doherty
Shannen Doherty. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty

Shannen Doherty has given fans an update on how she is feeling.

Doherty sat down for a Charmed panel alongside Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller, moderated by PEOPLE's Breanne L. Heldman Saturday at 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut.

When asked how she is doing, Doherty replied, "I'm feeling great, thank you! … This crowd is amazing!"

During the panel, she also spoke about her Charmed character Prue Halliwell — who appeared in the show's first three seasons — and how she relates to Prue's strength.

"Prue was a very, very, very strong woman. I was a really strong woman. I played her as that. And I think that did have a definitive impression upon a lot of younger women who were watching the show, to grow up with that sort of inner strength and to help their families and take care of their families," Doherty said. "We're very much about empowering women and empowering women within the show."

The second annual 90s Con also hosted the gang from Beverly Hills, 90210, with Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley and Rebecca Gayheart answering questions about the 1990s teen drama. (Doherty only appeared on the Charmed panel.)

The actress, 51, has spent the last few years dealing with ongoing treatments for stage 4 breast cancer.

Doherty has made a point to share all of the good, bad and ugly of her cancer treatments since announcing in 2020 that the disease had come back the year before.

"Is it all pretty? NO but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like," she wrote on Instagram in October 2021. "I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you."

BEVERLY HILLS 90210, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty
Aaron Spelling Productions/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Doherty has said she feels "a responsibility" to shatter misconceptions around cancer.

"I feel like I have a responsibility in my more public life, which I separate from my acting life ... to talk about cancer and perhaps educate people more and let people know that people with stage 4 are very much alive and very active," she told reporters during a virtual panel for her Lifetime movie List of a Lifetime.

Shannen Doherty
Paramount Pictures

"My husband says that you would never know that I have cancer," added Doherty, who has been married to photographer Kurt Iswarienko since 2011. "I never really complain. I don't really talk about it. It's part of life at this point."

The second annual 90s Con is taking place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, Connecticut. More information can be found here.

