Shannen Doherty Is 'Done' with Hollywood's Botox Obsession: 'I Love That I’ve Lived'

"I want to see women like me," Shannen Doherty wrote on Instagram, calling out the ever-growing trend of botox, fillers, and cosmetic surgery in Hollywood

Shannen Doherty has come a long way since making her debut in Hollywood and she's still determined to carve her own path.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, shared a raw selfie to Instagram Saturday while speaking out against Hollywood's obsession with Botox and fillers. "Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to," she started the caption.

"You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed," Doherty wrote. "I have lived. I love that I've lived and that my face reflects my life. I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us."

She previously told PEOPLE that her first battle with breast cancer forced her to reevaluate her relationship with her body. "What [people] don't realize is that your body has been through something so incredibly difficult that your body never fully bounces back," Doherty explained in August 2019.

"I'm trying to figure out how to accept who I am now," she added. "I'm never going to be the size I used to be. Some of my meds that I'm on keep zapping the collagen out of me, so I'm never going to have a wrinkle-free face. I'm critical of myself. But there are some things you can't fight."

Doherty ultimately learned to treat herself with kindness and accept the things she can't change. "I'm trying to be kinder to myself," she said at the time. "And I try to live each day as an amazing, precious gift that I've been given."

The Charmed actress first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to PEOPLE in August 2015, after she was diagnosed that March. "Yes, I have breast cancer, and I am currently undergoing treatment," Doherty said, before revealing she was in remission in April 2017.

Shannen Doherty Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

She later announced in February 2020 that her cancer had returned the year before and it had progressed to stage 4. Doherty revealed the news after reuniting with her Beverly Hills family for the meta reboot BH90210 shortly after the death of their costar Luke Perry in March 2019.