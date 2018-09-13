Shannen Doherty on Her Breast Cancer Remission: 'My Whole Life Has Been About This Battle'

Shannen Doherty‘s breast cancer is in remission — and she could not be happier.

The Charmed actress, 47, opened up to Robin Roberts on Good Morning America about her new outlook on life.

“Everything’s going really well,” she told Roberts. “You hear the word remission, and it’s a rush of different emotions, right? It’s like, ‘What’s next?’ There’s a little bit of fear and apprehension. I felt lost for a second. I was like, ‘Now what?’ My whole life has been about this battle, what felt like my whole life.”

She continued, “But then it sort of starts seeping in, and then you get joyous, and you get so excited, but you got to wait for that five-year mark, and then the 10-year mark, so remission is a crazy word to me.”

Doherty exclusively revealed her breast cancer diagnosis to PEOPLE in 2015 and announced that she was in remission in 2017. She had a single mastectomy in 2016 and breast reconstruction this year.

In April, she remained in good spirits when one of her two tumor marker tests came back “elevated.”

“Just means I get monitored and another test,” she told her followers on Instagram. “But even after that call, I’m staying positive and taking stock of my life.”

Doherty has leaned on her family and friends throughout her journey. “My husband was phenomenal. He took off a ton of work, really took fantastic care of me,” she told Roberts. “My mom just was always there. They would tag-team.”

She has also felt the support of other people touched by cancer: “I know sharing helped me because when I got back, these beautiful stories from other people, what they were going through, what they had been through, giving me hope, giving me support and love … It’s truly a family.”

Doherty said that one of the silver linings of her experience is the impact it had on her craft. “I think it made me a better actor,” she said. “I also think it made me a better human being. It takes down all your walls, all the barriers, everything that life sort of threw at you.”