Shanna Moakler Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Exhausted in a Way I Can't Even Describe'

Shanna Moakler has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The actress and model, 45, shared the news of her diagnosis on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, telling followers, "I got my test results back yesterday and I am indeed positive. They think I'm in around about day seven."

Moakler went on to describe some of the symptoms she's experienced, including "fever, chills, coughing, all kinds of stuff."

"Mostly I'm just really exhausted in a way I can't even describe," she said.

The former Miss USA added that she is currently working with a doctor and a nutritionist to "boost my immune system and help me fight this."

"I just know a bunch of you guys have been sending me such a sweet messages, and I have a really great support team of friends and family keeping my spirits up," she said. "So otherwise, I'm just in full rest mode."

Moakler ended her message on a lighter note, joking to fans that July has been an unlucky month since she broke her foot last year around the same time.

"On this date in July last year, I broke my foot and then this year I got COVID," she shared. "So, you know, I'm just going to officially just remove Julys from my calendar because [it's] not my month."

Earlier this year, Moakler opened up about changing her lifestyle, sharing a dramatic before-and-after photo that showed the significant amount of weight she's lost in her fitness journey.

"Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left (and that’s sweet) [but] I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine," she wrote in an Instagram post in April. "I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results."

When she decided to take action, Moakler said she first got a “mommy makeover” by plastic surgeon Leif Rogers of Beverly Hills.

“This was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastasis from babies look into it!”

Moakler said she also made big changes to her diet when she started working with nutritionist David Allen and stopped "eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body."

“There was no overnight plan… but I had an awesome team and now I just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!” she wrote. “I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!”

Moakler was previously married to Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker. The couple, who exchanged vows in a gothic wedding in 2004 and had their own reality series Meet the Barkers, divorced in 2008.

Moakler and Barker share two children together: Landon Asher, 16, and Alabama Luella, 14. Moakler also has a 21-year-old daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.