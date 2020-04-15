Shanna Moakler Reveals Dramatic Body Transformation: 'I Stopped Eating for Emotional Pleasure'

Image zoom

Shanna Moakler is hoping to inspire and motivate her followers with her own body transformation.

On Monday, Moakler, 45, shared a dramatic before-and-after photo, showing the significant amount of weight she’s lost since changing her lifestyle.

“Ok ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos but I wanted to post my progress over a year, now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left (and that’s sweet) [but] I hid my weight pretty well but I wasn’t fine,” Moakler began.

“I was super unhappy, miserable and I was working out like an animal with no results,” Moakler said.

Explaining where she went wrong with her fitness journey, Moakler revealed that a doctor had prescribed her unneeded hormones that caused her to gain 40 pounds.

“This is common as the more they sell the more bonuses they get, like trips to Hawaii!” Moakler alleged.

In addition to the hormones, Moakler admitted that she also “ate like s— because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship.”

When she decided to take action, Moakler said she first got a “mommy makeover” by plastic surgeon Leif Rogers of Beverly Hills.

“This was to fix my muscles which was probably the best thing I ever did in my life!! I am so grateful for him and his staff! And if you have had c sections or recti diastasis from babies look into it!”

Next, Moakler said she began working with nutritionist David Allen, who “finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your blood work!! It’s epic!”

Moakler said she also stopped “eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body.”

“I also started using @Bombshell_News workouts and conquered my fear of weights… and finally got out of a relationship that didn’t empower me.”

Moakler informed her followers that her journey was “no easy fix.”

“There was no overnight plan… but I had an awesome team and now I just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!”

“I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!” Moakler concluded.

Moakler previously opened up about her mommy makeover in 2018 explaining an Instagram post, “It’s been a long recovery but I feel a ton better, I have more energy and I can’t wait till I get the ok to get back to the gym… I can also stand up straighter!”

Moakler was previously married to Blink-182 frontman Travis Barker. The couple, who exchanged vows in a gothic wedding in 2004 and had their own reality series Meet the Barkers, divorced in 2008.

Moakler and Barker share two children two children together: Landon Asher, 16, and Alabama Luella, 14. Moakler also has a 21-year-old daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.