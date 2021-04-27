Shanna Moakler’s Father Is in Intensive Care After Suffering Stroke: 'She Is Distraught'
A source tells PEOPLE that the former Miss USA's father, John Moakler, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that he also has COVID-19
Shanna Moakler's father is in intensive care, a source tells PEOPLE.
The former Miss USA's dad, John Moakler, "recently had a stroke and is currently in the hospital in intensive care," the source says.
"He has COVID on top of that, and doctors have told them he will never walk again," the source says, adding that Shanna, 46, "is distraught."
Just last month, Shanna shared a sweet throwback photo of her parents on Instagram as they celebrated their anniversary.
"My parents.. aren't they cute? 50 years together! And he's still a practicing dentist! 🎉❤️⚓️" Shanna wrote in the caption.
Last June, Shanna shared a photo with John in honor of Father's Day.
"Happy #fathersday dad! @drjohnmoakler I love you so much!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a sepia-toned picture of the father-daughter pair.
It was not clear when John suffered the stroke or when he contracted COVID-19. A rep for Shanna had no comment on his hospitalization.
Shanna herself contracted COVID-19 last summer, sharing on Instagram in July that she was "really exhausted in a way I can't even describe" from the virus.
Shanna was previously married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple, who exchanged vows in a gothic wedding in 2004 and had their own reality series Meet the Barkers, divorced in 2008.
Shanna shares two children with Barker: Landon Asher, 17, and Alabama Luella, 15. Moakler also has a 22-year-old daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Shanna is currently dating Matthew Rondeau, while Barker, 45, is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.
As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.
