A source tells PEOPLE that the former Miss USA's father, John Moakler, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that he also has COVID-19

Shanna Moakler’s Father Is in Intensive Care After Suffering Stroke: 'She Is Distraught'

Shanna Moakler's father is in intensive care, a source tells PEOPLE.

The former Miss USA's dad, John Moakler, "recently had a stroke and is currently in the hospital in intensive care," the source says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He has COVID on top of that, and doctors have told them he will never walk again," the source says, adding that Shanna, 46, "is distraught."

Just last month, Shanna shared a sweet throwback photo of her parents on Instagram as they celebrated their anniversary.

"My parents.. aren't they cute? 50 years together! And he's still a practicing dentist! 🎉❤️⚓️" Shanna wrote in the caption.

Last June, Shanna shared a photo with John in honor of Father's Day.

"Happy #fathersday dad! @drjohnmoakler I love you so much!" she wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a sepia-toned picture of the father-daughter pair.

It was not clear when John suffered the stroke or when he contracted COVID-19. A rep for Shanna had no comment on his hospitalization.

Shanna herself contracted COVID-19 last summer, sharing on Instagram in July that she was "really exhausted in a way I can't even describe" from the virus.

Shanna was previously married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The couple, who exchanged vows in a gothic wedding in 2004 and had their own reality series Meet the Barkers, divorced in 2008.

Shanna shares two children with Barker: Landon Asher, 17, and Alabama Luella, 15. Moakler also has a 22-year-old daughter, Atiana, from a previous relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Shanna is currently dating Matthew Rondeau, while Barker, 45, is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.