Shakira Reveals Her Father Is Recovering in the Hospital After a 'Bad Fall' amid Her Gerard Piqué Separation

Shakira said she was "getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance," which prompted her to reveal her father's hospital stay in a social media post on Saturday

Shakira's father, William Mebarak Chadid, is on the mend.

The singer, 45, revealed in a post shared on Twitter on Saturday that her dad is recovering in a hospital after a "bad fall." The news comes amid Shakira's announcement that same day that she and partner Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways.

"Guys, I'm getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently," the "Hips Don't Lie" singer began.

"I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now," she continued.

Added Shakira: "Please do send all your best wishes his way and thank you all as always for all of your love & support."

Shakira's post about her father came about shortly after she and Piqué, 35, announced they are taking time apart in a joint statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple said Saturday. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority."

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," Shakira and the professional footballer added.

The couple — who share sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — first confirmed their relationship in March 2011.

They met on the set of her music video for "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.