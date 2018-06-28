Shailene Woodley Says She Was 'F—— Miserable' Eating 350 Calories a Day for Adrift

Shailene Woodley went the distance to portray a woman stranded at sea in her latest film Adrift.

Woodley, 26, opened up about her rigorous diet for the film in which she plays Tami Oldham, who found herself adrift on a stricken boat alongside her injured fiancé.

“For the last two weeks I had a can of salmon, some steamed broccoli and two egg yolks every day — 350 calories,” Woodley told The Times of her strict diet for the film. “It was f—— miserable.”

While Woodley gave the performance her all, the diet took a toll on her body and her sleep patterns.

Shailene Woodley Ash Knotek/REX/Shutterstock

“I can’t sleep when I’m hungry so I would have a glass of wine to basically pass the f— out,” she said.

Adrift is based on a true story of Oldham (played by Woodley) and her fiancé Robert (played by Sam Claflin) as they sail from Tahiti to San Diego. In the process, they encounter a hurricane that destroys their boat and sets them adrift in the ocean. With Robert injured, it’s up to Oldham to get them ashore.

Shailene Woodley in Adrift Kirsty Griffin/STX Films/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Claflin, 32, opened up to PeopleNOW about the experience of shooting a film while at sea, saying he and Woodley were often seasick.

“We were holding each other’s hair back,” Claflin said. “It was the best way to kind of get to know someone. When you see someone with sick around their mouth, it’s bizarrely a great opportunity to break the ice.”

Adrift is now in theaters.