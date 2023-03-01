'Shahs of Sunset' 's Golnesa 'GG' Gharachedaghi Is Taking Semaglutide — the Generic Version of Wegovy and Ozempic

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi has revealed she is taking a weekly shot for weight loss.

The Shahs of Sunset alum did not say in the video if she is taking generic semaglutide or tirzepatide, or one of the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy or Mounjaro, but she posted a lengthy Instagram video Tuesday sharing that she is on her fourth week using the drug. And she later answered in the comments that she is taking the generic semaglutide version.

"Unfortunately, because of my health, I had to get a lot of steroids injections last year, which caused me to really pack on some weight," Gharachedaghi, 41, said in the video. "I've been having a very, very, very hard time getting rid of that weight."

Her solution — as prescribed by her doctor, New York-based Tabasum Mir — has been to use the FDA-approved prescription medication, which were first approved for people with Type 2 diabetes, and now Wegovy is also approved for weight loss.

"I did what all the people are doing, and lying about. I'm on the weight-loss shots, honey, okay?" she said. "I'm just not gonna lie about it, because I always keep it real about what is fake."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gharachedaghi shared that she was 137 lbs. before using the drug — which targets areas of the brain to impact satiety, making people feel full faster — and is down to 126 lbs. as of Feb. 26.

"I have never, ever in my life been over 121-22 lbs. other than being pregnant, so that may not seem like a lot to some people, but for me, it really is," she said.

In the video, the Bravo star walked viewers through the process of injecting the drug into her stomach, sharing that she's on a dosage of "20 units," which is double what she began using for the first two weeks.

While sharing her own success with a weight loss drug, she also called out other people in the spotlight who she believes are also using the drug for weight loss — and lying about it.

"If you see people out there who just got skinny so fast all of a sudden and claim they got 'healthy' for the first time in their lives, or that they got sober from alcohol that was causing them to just gain so much weight — which it does, which is why I don't wanna drink anymore — but most likely, they're just doing the shots," Gharachedaghi said.

She concluded, "And it's not a big deal. It's really not. We know who you are. We see how skinny y'all are getting. It's not rocket science."

GG Gharachedaghi. Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Instagram

While Gharachedaghi called it "not a big deal," other stars have come forward expressing their own opposition to the use of the drug for weight loss.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider recently claimed that "a lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic,"" and said that she is "horrified" by misuse of the drug for weight loss.

Remi Bader, a content creator and model who has been open about her struggles with binge eating, said she "gained double the weight back" after she stopped using Ozempic.

RELATED VIDEO: What Is Ozempic Face? Doctors Explain the Side Effect of the Diabetes Drug

Bader, 27, said her doctor recommended she take the drug in 2020, shortly after it became FDA-approved, because she was pre-diabetic, insulin resistant and gaining weight. After she stopped taking the drug, she not only gained weight back, but her binge eating returned in full force. She was later told that was "100%" because she had been using Ozempic.

Ozempic is listed as "currently on shortage" on the FDA website, and the maker of the drug, Novo Nordisk, said in a release that the shortage has been caused by a recent increase in demand.